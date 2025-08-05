7 shows to watch if you liked Chief of War

Chief of War is a historical drama on Apple TV+ created by Thomas Paʻa Sibbett and Jason Momoa, who also stars and serves as executive producer. The series premiered on August 1, 2025, and explores a pivotal chapter in Hawaiian history.

Set in the late 18th century, the story follows Kaʻiana, a warrior from Kauaʻi who returns home after time abroad. As the islands are torn by conflict among four rival kingdoms, he joins the fight for unification, only to ultimately resist the campaign led by Kamehameha I to unite Hawaiʻi under a single rule.

Inspired by real events, the series captures themes of identity, resistance, and legacy.

If viewers enjoyed watching Chief of War for its themes of cultural identity and the rise of a leader against imperial forces, here are seven other shows that explore similar struggles and historical conflicts.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Shōgun, and 6 other shows to watch like Chief of War

1) Shōgun

Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun (Image via Apple TV+)

Shōgun is an American historical drama created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel. Starring Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, and Anna Sawai, the series features a mostly Japanese cast and dialogue, immersing viewers in feudal Japan.

Set in the early 1600s, the story follows John Blackthorne, an English sailor shipwrecked in Japan, and Lord Toranaga, a daimyo entangled in a power struggle.

As cultures clash and loyalties are tested, Lady Mariko must find her own path. The characters are inspired by historical figures, including William Adams and Tokugawa Ieyasu.

Like Chief of War, Shōgun explores cultural identity and shifting allegiances during a time of political upheaval, following a key historical figure balancing loyalty and power in a land on the brink of transformation.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+

2) Vikings

Vikings is a historical drama series created by Michael Hirst (Image via Netflix)

Vikings is a historical drama created by Michael Hirst that premiered in 2013 on the History Channel. Inspired by Norse sagas, it follows Ragnar Lothbrok, a farmer who rises to power through raids and becomes a legendary Viking king.

Starting with the 793 raid on Lindisfarne, the series explores the Viking Age through Ragnar’s conquests and later shifts to his sons’ journeys across Europe. It blends myth and history, using sources like Gesta Danorum and real historical events.

Chief of War shares Vikings’ focus on warrior-led campaigns, legacy, and the rise of a leader amid tribal conflict and conquest, with a mix of mythic scope and historical roots.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video

3) The Last Kingdom

Set in the Viking Age, the series follows Uhtred, a Saxon raised by his enemies (Image via Netflix)

The Last Kingdom is a British historical drama created by Stephen Butchard, based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories.

Set during the Viking Age, the series follows Uhtred, a Saxon raised by Danes, as he faces questions of loyalty, identity, and war. It covers the years 866 to 920, shows major battles and political shifts during England’s unification, and combines historical events with fiction.

Both Chief of War and The Last Kingdom trace the journey of a man torn between worlds, set against the backdrop of national unification and power struggles.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

4) Vikings: Valhalla

The series follows growing conflict between Vikings and native English (Image via Netflix)

Vikings: Valhalla is a historical drama series created by Jeb Stuart for Netflix, serving as a sequel to Vikings. The series opens with the St. Brice’s Day massacre of 1002 and explores the early decline of the Viking Age.

Set over a century after the original series, it follows rising tensions in England between Viking descendants and native English, leading to violent conflict. The Norse also face internal divisions between Christian converts and pagan traditionalists.

Chief of War and Vikings: Valhalla reveal the tension within fractured societies, where internal divides, belief systems, and the fight for identity drive historic turning points.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

5) Marco Polo

The show is inspired by Marco Polo’s early life (Image via Netflix)

Marco Polo is an American historical drama created by John Fusco, which premiered on Netflix on December 12, 2014. Inspired by the early life of Venetian explorer Marco Polo, the series centers on his time at the court of Kublai Khan, founder of the Yuan dynasty and ruler of the Mongol Empire.

Set in 13th-century China, it follows Marco through violent power struggles, political intrigue, and shifting alliances as he faces a world shaped by war, loyalty, ambition, and betrayal.

With its broad scope and cross-cultural tensions, Marco Polo mirrors Chief of War through a character caught between empires, facing loyalty and survival under global forces.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

6) Rise of the Raven

Rise of the Raven is a Hungarian-Austrian historical biographical series (Image via Instagram/@betafilm_official)

Rise of the Raven is a Hungarian-Austrian historical biographical series that premiered in 2025. Based on Mór Bán’s Hunyadi novel series, the show centers on the life of John Hunyadi, with Balázs Lengyel serving as the lead writer.

Rise of the Raven is a 2024 historical series about John Hunyadi, who defends Europe against the Ottoman invasion. Featuring over 600 international actors speaking their native languages, the show adds authenticity to its tale of political intrigue, betrayal, and war.

With support from his wife Elizabeth and former love Mara, now a concubine of Sultan Murad, Hunyadi leads a smaller force to victory at the Siege of Belgrade.

Both Chief of War and Rise of the Raven spotlight legendary military leaders who protect their people against powerful invaders, with personal sacrifice tied to national resistance.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Barbarians

The story centers on Arminius, a Germanic-born Roman officer (Image via Netflix)

Barbarians is a 2020 German historical war drama from creators Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, and Jan Martin Scharf.

Set in 9 AD, it stars Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, and David Schütter and takes place during the Roman occupation of Germania. It follows Germanic tribes as they endure harsh Roman rule and internal divisions.

The story centers on Arminius, a Germanic-born Roman officer who returns to his homeland and faces a brutal empire. Caught between two worlds, he emerges as a central figure in the fight for freedom.

Chief of War resembles Barbarians in its focus on a native-born warrior who turns against a dominant empire and unites fractured groups in a fight for freedom and sovereignty.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

Interested viewers can watch Chief of War on Apple TV+.

