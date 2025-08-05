Jason Momoa’s Chief of War season 1 keeps true to the roots as the characters speak in this significant language

Chief of War season 1 begins with a deliberate focus on language: the characters primarily speak ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, the native language of Hawaiʻi. This approach aligns with the show’s aim to portray Hawaiian history with cultural and historical accuracy.

Jason Momoa and Thomas Paʻa Sibbett created the series, which is now available on Apple TV+. It took more than ten years to make and is about the events that led to the Hawaiian Islands coming together under King Kamehameha I in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

By using ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi in its early episodes, Chief of War makes language a central part of its story. This shows both the time period it is set in and the larger efforts to keep Hawaiian culture alive.

The language that shapes Chief of War season 1

Chief of War season 1 (Image via Apple TV)

The use of ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi in Chief of War season 1 is a deliberate act of cultural restoration. According to the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, the Kingdom achieved an impressive 90% literacy rate after the language was systematized in written form.

Following U.S. annexation, the language was banned in schools and public institutions. Generations of Native Hawaiians were forced to speak English. ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi was only recognized as a state language in 1978, and the teaching ban lifted in 1986. By then, fluent speakers were few. Revitalization efforts have since expanded through education, activism, and media.

Chief of War season 1 supports this movement. Early episodes feature dialogue spoken almost entirely in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, with English subtitles. As the plot introduces foreign characters, English appears organically, reflecting historical interactions.

Jason Momoa, who plays Kaʻiana, learned the language with a coach.

Telling history through language

Jason Momoa stars in Chief of War season 1 (Image via Apple TV)

Chief of War season 1 is a historical drama based on real events that led to the unification of Hawaiʻi under King Kamehameha I. The story follows Kaʻiana, a high-ranking chief and the first Hawaiian to travel abroad, who plays a crucial role in this transformation.

The conflicts began in the 1780s due to rivalries among chiefs and intensified with the arrival of European traders, who brought weapons and disease. Kamehameha sought unity to protect Hawaiian independence.

The series features dialogue primarily in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, with English used strategically by foreign characters or Hawaiians interacting with outsiders. This language use highlights cultural contrasts while maintaining accessibility through 42 subtitle options and nine audio description languages, including English, French, and Spanish.

Developed with input from Native Hawaiian consultants, the production used traditional methods to reconstruct villages and create authentic costumes and canoes. Jason Momoa stars as Kaʻiana alongside Temuera Morrison and Luciane Buchanan. The characters navigate colonization, warfare, and political shifts rooted in Hawaiian history, customs, and language.

Music, imagery, and language aligned

Chief of War (Image via Apple TV)

Hans Zimmer, who is famous for writing music for Gladiator and Dune, wrote the primary theme for Chief of War season 1. He worked with James Everingham and Native Hawaiian artist Kaumakaiwa Kanaka‘ole to make a score that combines traditional Hawaiian sounds with cinematic depth.

The sound of the show is made up of chants, speech, and pauses that all demonstrate cultural memory. The series pays tribute to Hawaiian life before colonization by using ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi all the time.

Kaʻiana and Kamehameha

In season 1 of Chief of War, Kaʻiana's story is used to look at a turning point in Hawaiian history. He traveled to other countries and learned about their politics and power. He used to be friends with King Kamehameha I, but he fought against him at the Battle of Nuʻuanu in 1795, where he died. Some people think he was a visionary, while others think he was a traitor.

The series accepts this complexity. The characters in the story show actual historical dynamics, such as loyalty, conflict, and survival, and the story is made even better by being culturally and linguistically accurate.

A defining moment for Native Hawaiian representation

Chief of War season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Mainstream media has long depicted Hawaiʻi through a Western lens. Chief of War season 1 challenges this portrayal by placing Hawaiian voices, culture, and language at the center.

The play tells a story about preserving Hawaiian culture by using real historical events, Native Hawaiian actors, and ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi as the main language.

Chief of War season 1 is available for online streaming on Apple TV+.

