What time will Chief of War season 1 episodes 1 & 2 release on Apple TV+? Release timings for all regions

Apple TV+'s new series, Chief of War season 1, is set to feature the tale of struggles and valor in the Hawaiian islands. The nine-episode series, which is based on true historical events, will be released on August 1, 2025, at 12 am ET only on Apple TV+.

Chief of War season 1 will feature Jason Momoa as a warrior chief named Ka'iana, who brings his people together to fight colonization. As the chief of his clan, Ka'iana is tasked with uniting his people as colonizers try to claim their land. The Aquaman actor will be joined by actors like Temuera Morrison, Luciance Buchanan, Kaina Makua, Te Ao O'Hinepehinga Rauna, and Te Kohe Tahuka, among others.

The first two episodes of the Apple TV+ series will be released on August 1, 2025, followed by one episode releasing every Friday until September 19, 2025.

Chief of War season 1 release date and time

A still from Chief of War season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

Chief of War season 1 is set to premiere with the first two episodes on August 1, 2025. Episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Apple TV+ at 12 am ET/9 pm PT. Here is a list of the release times for other regions:

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Thursday, July 31, 2025 9 pm Central Time Thursday, July 31, 2025 11 pm Eastern Time Friday, August 1, 2025 12 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, August 1, 2025 4 am Central European Time Friday, August 1, 2025 6 am Eastern European Time Friday, August 1, 2025 7 am Indian Standard Time Friday, August 1, 2025 9:30 am Japan Standard Time Friday, August 1, 2025 1 pm

After the release of the first two episodes, the series will release one episode every Friday until its conclusion on September 19, 2025. As mentioned earlier, Chief of War season 1 will have nine episodes and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Where to watch Chief of War season 1?

A still from Chief of War season 1 (Image via Apple TV+)

The historical drama will be exclusively available to stream on Apple TV+. Viewers will see Jason Momoa as Ka'iana, and how he and his community try to save their homeland from colonization. The weekly release of one episode on the streaming platform will give the audience a deeper look at the historic events.

To watch the new historical series, viewers can subscribe to Apple TV+ with their subscription plan available for $9.99 per month. The platform offers a seven-day free trial before the start of the paid subscription as well.

The plan offers services like ad-free streaming, 4K quality, offline viewing options, and more. With an option to pay an annual upfront fee of $99.99, users can also save up to 15% over the year.

What to expect from Chief of War season 1?

A still from Chief of War (Image via Apple TV+)

Hawaiian warrior chief Ka'iana, known for his travels outside his islands, faces a grave threat to the islands as the foreign invaders approach them. Chief of War brings the real-life story of the Hawaiian struggle against colonization in the late 18th century. It sheds light on the intense strife that unified the Kingdom of Hawai'i to fight against the impending threat.

However, the feat is not easy for Ka'iana to achieve, as several internal struggles and complications act as barriers to their unification. With the inner turmoil making matters difficult and the colonizers inching forward into their lands, the series will take a look at the battle from the perspective of Ka'iana and his community.

The official description of the series reads:

"With Hawai'i's four kingdoms divided by war, the ferocious warrior Ka'iana (Jason Momoa) embarks on an epic mission to unite his people- as an existential threat approaches their shores. Based on true events."

The series is created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, both of whom have Hawaiian roots. The creators have tried to bring their culture and story to viewers through Chief of War. The cast members also mainly come from Polynesian descent, which only adds an authentic touch to the series.

Chief of War will begin streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on August 1, 2025.

