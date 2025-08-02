Chief of War season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play

Chief of War season 1 is a historical drama on Apple TV+ that premiered on August 1, 2025, on Apple TV. Led by Jason Momoa, who also serves as co-creator, writer, and director, the series is set in late 18th-century Hawaii and follows the violent upheavals that paved the way for the islands’ unification.

With large-scale battle sequences, rich cultural elements, and authentic Polynesian storytelling, Chief of War season 1 showcases a powerful cast of Hollywood veterans and emerging talents.

This feature article introduces the stars behind the series, the characters they portray, and where audiences can stream this ambitious, historically rooted Apple Original.

Who plays who in Chief of War season 1?

Jason Momoa as Kaʻiana

Jason Momoa stars as Ka'iana (Image via Apple TV)

Chief of War season 1 stars Jason Momoa as Kaʻiana, a real-life Hawaiian noble and warrior. Once a War Chief under King Kahekili, Kaʻiana walks away from violence to protect his family, but is eventually lured back into the struggle for Hawaii's future.

Momoa was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and began starring in Baywatch Hawaii in the late 1990s. His breakthrough performances include Ronon Dex in Stargate Atlantis and Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones.

He rose to international prominence as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and has appeared in Dune, Fast X, and other blockbusters. Momoa is also the co-creator, writer, producer, and director of Chief of War season 1.

Luciane Buchanan as Kaʻahumanu

Luciane Buchanan stars as Ka'ahumanu (Image via Apple TV)

Luciane Buchanan plays Kaʻahumanu, a high-ranking chief's daughter whose life becomes a battleground for political alliances and cultural change. She plays an important role in the events that are unfolding throughout Hawaii.

Buchanan is a New Zealand actress who gained international recognition for her role as Rose Larkin in Netflix's The Night Agent. She previously starred as Aroha Nash in The Blue Rose and appeared in Billy.

Temuera Morrison as King Kahekili

Temuera Morrison stars as King Kahekili (Image via Apple TV)

Temuera Morrison plays the formidable King Kahekili, a ruler driven by a prophecy that foretells the unification of the islands. He commands with strength, shaping the destiny of many characters in Chief of War season 1.

Morrison is one of New Zealand’s most iconic actors, first rising to fame in Shortland Street and the film Once Were Warriors. Globally, he is known for portraying Jango Fett and Boba Fett in the Star Wars universe. He also played Tom Curry, Aquaman’s father, in the DC films.

Te Ao o Hinepehinga as Kupuohi

Te Ao o Hinepehinga stars as Kupuohi (Image via Apple TV)

As Kaʻiana’s wife, Kupuohi, Te Ao o Hinepehinga brings a resilient and dynamic presence to the series. Her character stands beside Kaʻiana not only in love but in battle, offering unwavering support through Hawaii’s political storms.

A relative newcomer to international audiences, Hinepehinga has acted in New Zealand series such as Head High, Breakwater, and Shortland Street.

Cliff Curtis as Keōua

Cliff Curtis stars as Keōua (Image via Apple TV)

Cliff Curtis plays Keōua, a Hawaiian noble and the father of Kamehameha the Great. A key historical figure, Keōua’s storyline intersects with the deeper political tensions that drive the events in Chief of War season 1.

Curtis is a veteran actor, best known for Once Were Warriors, Training Day, Fear the Walking Dead, and blockbuster films like The Meg, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Hobbs & Shaw.

Siua Ikaleʻo as Nahiʻ

Siua Ikaleʻo stars as Nahiʻ(Image via Apple TV)

Siua Ikaleʻo portrays Nahiʻ, a loyal companion to Kaʻiana and a skilled warrior. His presence amplifies the sense of camaraderie and unity among Kaʻiana’s closest allies.

Ikaleʻo has made appearances in local productions, including a guest role in NCIS: Hawai’i. Chief of War season 1 marks his return to a more prominent screen role, preceding his appearance in the upcoming thriller Nemesis.

Chief of War supporting cast and characters

In addition to the central characters, Chief of War season 1 showcases a wide array of supporting characters and guest stars:

Kaina Makua as Kamehameha I – Making his acting debut, Makua plays the future unifier of Hawaii, Kamehameha I.

– Making his acting debut, Makua plays the future unifier of Hawaii, Kamehameha I. Brandon Finn as Prince Kūpule – A former cast member of FBI: International and Hawaii Five-0, Finn plays a royal whose fate intertwines with Kaʻiana’s.

– A former cast member of FBI: International and Hawaii Five-0, Finn plays a royal whose fate intertwines with Kaʻiana’s. Moses Goods as Moku – A seasoned stage actor, Goods has appeared in Marvel’s Inhumans and NCIS: Hawai’i.

– A seasoned stage actor, Goods has appeared in Marvel’s Inhumans and NCIS: Hawai’i. James Udom as Tony – Udom’s credits include Judas and the Black Messiah and The Tragedy of Macbeth.

– Udom’s credits include Judas and the Black Messiah and The Tragedy of Macbeth. Benjamin Hoetjes as John Young – Previously seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, Hoetjes plays the British advisor to Hawaiian rulers.

– Previously seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, Hoetjes plays the British advisor to Hawaiian rulers. Erroll Shand as Captain John Meares – Known for roles in Our Flag Means Death and The Clearing.

– Known for roles in Our Flag Means Death and The Clearing. Mainei Kinimaka as Heke – Adds depth to the ensemble with her portrayal of a character navigating the cultural changes sweeping through the islands.

– Adds depth to the ensemble with her portrayal of a character navigating the cultural changes sweeping through the islands. Te Kohe Tuhaka as Namakeʻ – A New Zealand actor contributing to the warrior dynamics of the show.

– A New Zealand actor contributing to the warrior dynamics of the show. Roimata Fox and Keala Kahuanui-Paleka – Appear in pivotal roles that reflect the daily lives and spiritual traditions of the Hawaiian people.

What is Chief of War season 1 all about?

Chief of War season 1 is a historical drama set in 18th-century Hawaii, following Kaʻiana, a former war chief forced back into battle amid political unrest. As the islands move toward unification, the series explores loyalty, leadership, and legacy.

With authentic storytelling, cultural depth, and striking visuals, it brings a vital chapter of Polynesian history to life. The show expands Apple TV+’s lineup with powerful indigenous and Pacific Islander narratives.

Where is Chief of War season 1 streaming online? Watch options and more

Chief of War season 1 is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+, Apple’s subscription-based streaming service. The series is part of the platform’s original content library, which includes other historical and action-driven titles.

To watch the series, viewers need to sign up for Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, which you can get on iOS devices, Macs, smart TVs, streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV, and web browsers at tv.apple.com. For new members, Apple TV+ has a free 7-day trial.

Every week, a new episode of Chief of War season 1 comes out, so viewers can see the series progress in real time.

Chief of War season 1 delivers a gripping mix of history, culture, and action, led by Jason Momoa and a strong ensemble cast. From Kaʻahumanu to King Kahekili, each performance brings 18th-century Hawaii to life.

Now streaming on Apple TV+, the series offers a powerful look at the courage and legacy of Hawaii’s warrior chiefs.

