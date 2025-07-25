The first photo from Ahsoka season 2 features Ezra Bridger in a surprising look

Ahsoka season 2 is one of the most eagerly awaited returns in the Star Wars universe. It follows Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Knight, as she tries to restore peace in the galaxy. Season 1 of the show aired in August 2023. It introduced Ahsoka as she investigated the mysterious reemergence of Grand Admiral Thrawn.Characters from the animated series Star Wars Rebels were in the show. Ahsoka season 2 is now in production and will come out in 2026. It will build on the expansive world of the show and have a lot more action.A first-look photo from Ahsoka season 2 was released not long ago. It showed fans a beloved character, Ezra Bridger, and his surprising new look. The character Ezra Bridger was first seen in Star Wars Rebels. In the live-action show, Eman Esfandi will play the part.Ezra's return in the season 1 finale of Ahsoka was a turning point in the story. He had been lost for years in another galaxy and was saved from the planet Peridea. In the new picture, Ezra looks much more refined. He has a new costume and is clean-shaven, which represents his return to the center of the galaxy.The character Ezra Bridger is in a new costume in Ahsoka season 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEzra Bridger's first look in season 2 shows a significant transformation. The character, played by Eman Esfandi, now looks more like his Star Wars Rebels animated counterpart, polished and adventurous. This San Diego Comic-Con first-look image shows Ezra in a sleek new outfit, a change from season 1's rugged look.Ezra has grown since his last appearance in the galaxy, as shown by his new look. His clean-shaven face and well-dressed appearance show that he is no longer the wanderer with a beard, but has accepted his role in the New Republic.Ezra's makeover also hints at his integration into the New Republic, as he joins Ahsoka and Sabine Wren in facing the looming threats in the galaxy. This change is important because it shows that he is back to being a more heroic and ready-for-war person after being stuck in another galaxy for years.Fans can expect Ezra to play an important role in season 2's action-packed plot, now that he is back with his allies and ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.Read More: Ahsoka release schedule: All episodes and when they arriveMore about Ahsoka season 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhsoka season 2 picks up after the events of the first season, where the stakes are higher, and the threats to the galaxy grow stronger. Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer, has hinted that the upcoming season will focus on large-scale battles.One of the important plot points will be the clash between Grand Admiral Thrawn and Admiral Ackbar, with Thrawn emerging as a major villain. The reappearance of renowned figures such as Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, and Hera Syndulla will add to the excitement as the characters navigate a galaxy still suffering from the Empire's defeat.Filmimg for Ahsoka season 2 began in April 2025, with Rosario Dawson returning as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. Following Ray Stevenson's tragic death in 2023, Rory McCann will replace him as Baylan Skoll.Also Read: Will there be a second season of Ahsoka? Details exploredFollow us for more updates on Ahsoka season 2.