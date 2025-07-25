  • home icon
  • Shows
  • The first photo from Ahsoka season 2 features Ezra Bridger in a surprising look

The first photo from Ahsoka season 2 features Ezra Bridger in a surprising look

By Rajan Bhattacharya
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:58 GMT
First look at Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in a new outfit in Ahsoka season 2
First look at Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in a new outfit in Ahsoka season 2 (Image via Star Wars official site)

Ahsoka season 2 is one of the most eagerly awaited returns in the Star Wars universe. It follows Ahsoka Tano, a former Jedi Knight, as she tries to restore peace in the galaxy. Season 1 of the show aired in August 2023. It introduced Ahsoka as she investigated the mysterious reemergence of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ad

Characters from the animated series Star Wars Rebels were in the show. Ahsoka season 2 is now in production and will come out in 2026. It will build on the expansive world of the show and have a lot more action.

A first-look photo from Ahsoka season 2 was released not long ago. It showed fans a beloved character, Ezra Bridger, and his surprising new look. The character Ezra Bridger was first seen in Star Wars Rebels. In the live-action show, Eman Esfandi will play the part.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ezra's return in the season 1 finale of Ahsoka was a turning point in the story. He had been lost for years in another galaxy and was saved from the planet Peridea. In the new picture, Ezra looks much more refined. He has a new costume and is clean-shaven, which represents his return to the center of the galaxy.

The character Ezra Bridger is in a new costume in Ahsoka season 2

Ad

Ezra Bridger's first look in season 2 shows a significant transformation. The character, played by Eman Esfandi, now looks more like his Star Wars Rebels animated counterpart, polished and adventurous. This San Diego Comic-Con first-look image shows Ezra in a sleek new outfit, a change from season 1's rugged look.

Ezra has grown since his last appearance in the galaxy, as shown by his new look. His clean-shaven face and well-dressed appearance show that he is no longer the wanderer with a beard, but has accepted his role in the New Republic.

Ad

Ezra's makeover also hints at his integration into the New Republic, as he joins Ahsoka and Sabine Wren in facing the looming threats in the galaxy. This change is important because it shows that he is back to being a more heroic and ready-for-war person after being stuck in another galaxy for years.

Fans can expect Ezra to play an important role in season 2's action-packed plot, now that he is back with his allies and ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Ad

Read More: Ahsoka release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

More about Ahsoka season 2

Ad

Ahsoka season 2 picks up after the events of the first season, where the stakes are higher, and the threats to the galaxy grow stronger. Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm's Chief Creative Officer, has hinted that the upcoming season will focus on large-scale battles.

One of the important plot points will be the clash between Grand Admiral Thrawn and Admiral Ackbar, with Thrawn emerging as a major villain. The reappearance of renowned figures such as Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, and Hera Syndulla will add to the excitement as the characters navigate a galaxy still suffering from the Empire's defeat.

Ad

Filmimg for Ahsoka season 2 began in April 2025, with Rosario Dawson returning as Ahsoka Tano, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. Following Ray Stevenson's tragic death in 2023, Rory McCann will replace him as Baylan Skoll.

Also Read: Will there be a second season of Ahsoka? Details explored

Follow us for more updates on Ahsoka season 2.

About the author
Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan Bhattacharya

Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.

Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.

If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.'

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications