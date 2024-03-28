Will there be a second season of Ahsoka? Details explored

Ahsoka, a spinoff to the popular Star Wars series, The Mandalorian garnered immense popularity upon its release last year. Fans love Rosario Dawson's portrayal of Ahsoka Tano, as she kept Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) from uniting the remnants of the Empire.

As confirmed by Lucasfilms back in January 2024, the immense success of the first season spurred the development of an upcoming second season. The confirmation of the second season of the series came after the confirmation of a new Star Wars film to be directed by Jon Favreau. The new film titled The Mandalorian and Grogu is set in the Mandalorian era and will reportedly feature General Admiral Thrawn as a major villain.

Season 1 of the Disney+ series aired its final episode on October 3, 2023, and it will be some time before viewers can expect season 2 of the series. It is expected that season 2 of the series will air before the release of the upcoming Star Wars film.

Lucasfilms confirmed Ahsoka season 2 is under development with creator Dave Filoni

Lucasfilms confirmed that the production for season 2 has already commenced under creator Dave Filoni. Both projects will reportedly use Volume technology and likely compete for space and creative talent.

Ahsoka season 2 will probably begin production after The Mandalorian & Grogu has finished filming. Given that The Mandalorian & Grogu will be starting production later this year, it is likely that season 2 will begin filming in 2025, either early or late. Its current developmental status is exciting for fans, given that it was previously not confirmed.

Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular role, has been very excited for the second season and even shared the same with fans back in April 2023 during a Star Wars celebration in Europe. Other cast members like Natasha Liu Bordizzo (who played Sabine Wren) and Eman Esfandi (who played Ezra Bridger) have also expressed their excitement for the upcoming Season 2, on their respective social media handles.

The season allows the director more leeway in terms of storyline, which will lead up to the upcoming Mandalorian and Grogu film. The importance of the storyline and the exceptional professionalism on set has been praised by every member of the cast and crew, which makes their impending return all the more delightful.

How many episodes are in Ahsoka season 1?

The first season of the series premiered on Disney+ on August 22, 2023. The first season consists of a total of eight episodes. Each episode is approximately 45 minutes long.

The official synopsis for the first season reads:

"Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka will follow the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy."

Here is the full episode list for the first season of the popular Star Wars series:

Part One – Master and Apprentice

Part Two – Toil and Trouble

Part Three – Time to Fly

Part Four – Fallen Jedi

Part Five – Shadow Warrior

Part Six – Far, Far Away

Part Seven – Dreams and Madness

Part Eight – The Jedi, the Witch, and the Warlord

All episodes of season one of Ahsoka are currently available for streaming on Disney+.