Countdown to Ahsoka episode 8: Everything you can expect from the grand finale

The eagerly awaited season finale of Ahsoka will air on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET. The eagerly anticipated Star Wars spinoff is finally coming to an end. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), the main character, has not yet completed all of her tasks. There is much she and her companions, Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra (Eman Esfandi), must accomplish before the last curtain calls.

Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), the villains, still have more sinister schemes to carry out. The show also has sporadic crossovers from the original Star Wars series in a variety of forms, such as a meeting of Ezra Bridger, holovids of Anakin Skywalker, or an appearance by the robot C-3PO. It will be interesting to watch how Ahsoka episode 8 wraps up all the loose ends and brings the series to a satisfying conclusion.

Ahsoka Episode 8: Expect a showdown between Tano and Thrawn

A still from the series (image via Disney+)

The highly anticipated season finale of the Star Wars spinoff series will premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET.

The show's normal Disney+ release time of Wednesday at midnight PT was moved up to Tuesday at 6 pm PT. Each episode of the show was given two release dates as a result: Tuesdays in the United States and Wednesdays in Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Here are the release dates and timings for the season finale for different parts of the world:

Pacific Time (PT): Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 6 pm

Central Time (CT): Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 8 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 9 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 1 am

British Summer Time (BST): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 2 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 3 am

Indian Standard Time (IST): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 6:30 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 11 am

Recap of Ahsoka Episode 7

Expand Tweet

In the seventh episode, Dreams and Madness, Tano and Hera Syndulla are both put in risky circumstances. Hera appears in front of a tribunal from the New Republic, where her account of what happened is under scrutiny. Just as Hera appears to be facing a court martial, C-3PO shows up carrying a data transcript from Leia that supports Hera's story. Mon Mothma then takes Hera away to talk about the danger Thrawn poses.

Tano, in contrast, participates in a training session on her ship with guidance from a hologram of Anakin Skywalker. Her traveling partner, Huyang, has second thoughts about their survival as they make their way via a jump to another galaxy.

The suspense in episode 7 grows as Thrawn's well-planned maneuvers take shape. The severe obstacles that the heroes must overcome are demonstrated by the formidable minefield that surrounds Peridea, the failure of the Purrgil, and the heated dogfights with Thrawn's Imperial pilots.

Thrawn and the heroes play a clever game of chess to prepare for what is sure to be an epic clash. There is a lot of expectation for the season finale because there are still unanswered questions regarding characters like Baylon Skol.

What to expect from Ahsoka episode 8?

Expand Tweet

There will probably be a significant confrontation between Tano and Thrawn in the season finale. The planet of Peridea, where Ahsoka Tano reunites with Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger, is anticipated to serve as the setting for the conflict.

The confrontation between Tano and Thrawn may be critical because of Thrawn's ability to predict the Jedi's behavior due to his extensive knowledge of Anakin as Darth Vader. A conflict, though, would derail his preparations, and he might be forced to rely on his army, Enoch, and the Nightsisters. Tano might try to stop him or pursue him if he makes an attempt to depart Peridea.

We still don't know what Baylan is doing, or how (or even if) Tano will stop Thrawn. The question of how many of these people will return to the galaxy we all know and love is all on the agenda for Episode 8. Maybe the finale will provide all the answers, or maybe some of the storylines will be left for a subsequent Star Wars film or an upcoming season of the series.

Ahsoka Episode 8 premieres October 3, 2023, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET on Disney+.