Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka on Disney+- Everything we know so far

The expanding universe of Star Wars is looking at new installments, with the release of Ahsoka’s special episode, Master & Apprentice, on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. PT / 3:00 a.m. ET. Master and Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka, the documentary special will focus on how Star Wars: Ahsoka falls in line with the franchise’s legacy.

The details about the special have been kept tightly under wraps except for a brief description on the website, which says that the episode offers a behind-the-scenes look. Created by Dave Filoni and George Lucas, the special was confirmed on the D23 website and is set to air on Disney+, while the original series has also been on air since August 22, 2023.

Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka will dive deeper into Ashoka's journey

According to an announcement on August 16, 2023, on the D23 website, Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka is set to air alongside the Star Wars: Ahsoka series. As it premiered on Friday, September 15, 2023, the special intends to explore the master-apprentice bond between Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker.

The announcement on the D23 website reads,

“Disney+ will also air new episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka, which follow Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a threat to the galaxy, every Wednesday, with episodes 4 through 7 airing in September. On September 15, audiences can watch how the series continues Star Wars’ legacy in Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka.”

The behind-the-scenes approach to this documentary special includes takes of the creators and producers. Star Wars fans will peek into Dave Filoni’s love for the lead character, Ahsoka.

The first episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka opens with Ahsoka on the search for Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, and the star map while Baylan Skoll, along with his apprentice Shin Hati, attacks a New Republic vessel. The story kicks off from this venture and is currently geared towards the sixth episode, which will premiere on September 19, 2023.

More on Ahsoka in Star Wars

Ahsoka Tano, the celebrated warrior in the new Disney+ series, first appeared in the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with Ashley Eckstein lending her voice to the character.

As the new series saw a change of cast with Rosario Dawson taking over, Eckstein expressed her excitement about the character getting more spotlight and encouraged viewers to go through the animated installments for better understanding.

“We’re gonna get so many new and incredible stories, but without that backstory, and full understanding of who Ahsoka is and even who the other characters are, you’re not going to have as rich or in-depth of an understanding and appreciation of what’s going to happen in the series without the backstory, so I’m very grateful that Clone Wars and Rebels and Tales the Jedi are on Disney+.”

She added,

“Any chance I get, I tell fans, ‘Go and watch it and binge it before you watch the Ahsoka series. It’s really gonna matter.’”

Meanwhile, Filoni, the creator of Ahsoka, fills us in on the efforts to include fifteen years’ worth of character development that culminated in his first live-action production in Master & Apprentice: A Special Look at Ahsoka.

As fans eagerly await episode 6, Master & Apprentice is an excellent break between the Star Wars episodes until Tuesday, September 19.