Ahsoka episode 8: Major spoilers to expect from the finale

Ahsoka episode 8, the season finale, is slated to premiere on October 3, 2023, after keeping viewers enthralled for weeks. The show follows the titular character on her solo journey to prevent a major threat to the universe. Released every Tuesday, also called TanoTuesday, based on the protagonist’s name, Ahsoka Tano, the show weaved in vital characters from the original Star Wars timeline.

Ahsoka episode 8 came up with lots of exciting twists and the return of many important characters in each episode. The Jedi warrior, who was Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, met her former mentor in the fifth episode. The sixth episode brought both Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn to the fore, and the seventh episode had a surprising cameo of C-3PO droid as a messenger from Princess Leia.

While the various inclusions and developments were zeroing into the grand battle between the protagonist and the villain, Thrawn, Ahsoka episode 8 will feature the battle and reveal the outcome. It will also show which characters continue with their journeys in future storylines.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 7.

Ahsoka episode 8 may have Anakin as a Force Ghost

Viewers saw Anakin Skywalker presiding over his former apprentice’s performance in both the fifth and the seventh episodes, as mentioned before. While Anakin and Ahsoka came face to face in the fifth episode, where he tried to complete her training, episode 7 disclosed that the Jedi Knight practiced with Anakin’s holovids, which he had recorded for her.

As such, Anakin’s presence in Ahsoka’s life and work is everlasting, and it shows in her decision-making as well. However, his visual presence was a pleasant event for fans, and Ahsoka episode 8 will likely have more of Anakin in the form of Force Ghost.

Additionally, there is the prospect of female convor Morai appearing. Owl-like in appearance, Morai is Ahsoka’s friend whom she is indebted to for her life. Morai has featured in both Rebels and The Clone Wars and may be the surprise entry for Ahsoka episode 8.

The impending big battle between Ahsoka and her allies against Admiral Thrawn and his troops will be the highlight of Ahsoka episode 8. However, there are speculations that the Jedi and her team may fail to prevent the evil machinations of the villain.

The Grand Admiral will defeat them and leave Peridea to join the Star Wars timeline. He plans to claim his title of the “Heir to the Empire.” However, rumors abound that a greater threat foreshadows the heroes' future.

There is also a possibility that either Ahsoka or Sabine will be unable to leave this galaxy and remain stuck here since Ezra will probably return to the original galaxy. There are also chances that Shin may join team Ahsoka and have the redemption that fans have been hoping for.

More interesting possibilities in Ahsoka episode 8

In a sudden twist in the plot, Baylan Skoll walked out on his apprentice, leaving Shin in an inevitable loss. He had declared that he was following his dream of seeking something greater. It could be that he finds a greater power in Peridea that the Nightsisters were eager to avoid. Or he may locate the presence of someone like Abeloth, who has the power to corrupt the minds of Jedi warriors.

While these are conjectures, if the storyline has to continue with Baylan, the production will need to recast the character.

While there are speculations about Morai being the surprise entrant for Ahsoka episode 8, another interesting speculation is that Leia Organa will appear. She has been name-dropped in the series and may meet Hera or Mon Mothma in person.

Another possibility is that Ahsoka and Shin join forces in an unusual team of a Jedi Knight and a Dark Side Force-wielder for their own reasons. While Shin will look for Baylan, Ahsoka will hold Thrawn’s army to let Ezra and Sabine escape. In the process, the two fighters get to help each other in their missions.

A quick recap of Ahsoka episode 7

Titled Dreams and Madness, the seventh episode found Hera fighting her court-marshal when, in a surprise move, C-3PO brought a message from Senator Leia and rescued her. On the other side, Ahsoka Tano was seen practicing her moves with the holovids of Anakin while managing to land the ship after dangerous maneuvers.

While Ezra and Sabine discussed strategies, the latter found it difficult to accept that Ahsoka might be dead. Baylan and Shin attacked the two Jedi apprentices, which they attempted to resist without lightsabers. Meanwhile, Tano used the Force to locate Sabine but was interrupted as Thrawn’s people located her.

While Ezra and Sabine fought the forces attacking them, Ahsoka found them and joined them in a cutthroat battle. The trio won and had an emotional reunion in the seventh episode. However, Baylan abandoned Shin to pursue his dream of seeking a greater power. Though invited by Ahsoka to redemption, Shin refused and ran away.

On the other hand, Thrawn left the war to his forces and continued loading his ship with mysterious caskets. Clearly, he planned to leave Peridea and wanted to keep Ahsoka busy with his army while he went ahead with his plans. The next episode will reveal whether Thrawn succeeded in his mission.

Catch Ahsoka episode 8 on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, PT/ET, and on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, BST/CEST on Disney+.