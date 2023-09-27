Ahsoka episode 7 springs a galactic surprise for Star Wars fandom with Anthony Daniels' return as C-3PO

Ahsoka episode 7 has surprised viewers with the unexpected appearance of C-3PO from the Star Wars franchise. In the episode, when the New Republic was questioning Hera for disobeying rules, she found C-3PO on her side, bringing a message from Leia Organa to the authorities. There is no denying that the show has been providing similar connections with the Star Wars universe.

The appearance of a character from the original timeline, such as Anakin Skywalker, Ezra Bridger, and Admiral Thrawn, in the Ahsoka series is not new. However, Threepio’s entry in Ahsoka episode 7 was a special inclusion. This is because while the others were teased and expected, Threepio was a closely guarded secret.

While it was a short cameo, whether Threepio will make future entries or continue in the show is unclear. As such, the surprise entry of Threepio provided another crossover for the spinoff and the original universe.

Anthony Daniels’ C-3PO appears in Ahsoka episode 7 to save Hera Syndulla

According to the plot of Ahsoka episode 7, General Hera Syndulla was being court-marshaled by Senator Xiono of the New Republic for disobeying orders. While General Hera is respected in the New Republic Fleet, politicos like Xiono refuse to believe her warnings about the return of Imperial Remnant power.

In answer to that, they ordered her not to support Ahsoka and Sabine’s mission and travel to Seatos. However, impending threats to the galaxy forced Hera to travel to Seatos to help Ahsoka, for which she was being charged and tried in Coruscant.

When Chancellor Mon Mothma could not help Hera’s position, C-3PO, also called Threepio, arrived on the scene. C-3PO, portrayed by Anthony Daniels, brought a message from Princess Leia that Hera’s actions had her approval, thus saving the general.

How significant is the entry of C-3PO in Ahsoka episode 7?

Threepio’s cameo in Ahsoka episode 7 adds to the excitement of watching the spinoff for most Star Wars enthusiasts. While the event will draw the attention of die-hard fans of the franchise, it represents a connection of the spinoff with the original Star Wars universe for the newly initiated viewers.

Plotwise, in Ahsoka episode 7, the golden protocol droid helps Hera survive the accusations and shows indirect support for the larger cause for which Ahsoka is working. Being a loyal droid for Senator Leia Organa, it is natural that he is sent on the mission when Leia cannot be present.

There are no clear answers as to why C-3PO, and not Leia, came for Hera’s rescue. Conjectures point to the fact that Leia might have been too busy to turn up at the Court Marshall in person. Alternatively, Leia may not have been invited to the court proceedings and learned about it too late to make it herself.

It also leaves a thread open for Princess Leia to get involved in the storyline in future seasons. However, currently, there is no information about the droid’s continuation in Ahsoka season 1 or the future seasons.

Another interesting point about C-3PO’s arrival in Ahsoka episode 7 is that Anthony Daniels reprised the role again. The senior artist has been involved with the Star Wars franchise, mostly playing Threepio, since 1977. Although he appeared as Tak instead of Threepio in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Anthony Daniels has been involved with the franchise’s movies and TV shows.

Where was C-3PO during the period between the original trilogy and the spinoffs?

C-3PO’s role gets confusing in the different timelines followed by different storylines. However, the most logically closest to the Ahsoka series can be found in the Star Wars book Bloodline. As per this novel, Threepio works as Leia’s aide in the New Republic and moves on to assist her in the Resistance.

The novel relates a story where Threepio had to go on a mission to rescue Admiral Ackbar from the First Order and got stuck with Omri, the First Order protocol droid. While Threepio lost his arm to a tentacled creature, Omri disintegrated in acid rain except for its red arm. The droid attaches Omri’s red arm to where his lost arm was and appears in The Force Awakens with a red arm.

Ahsoka episode 7 has added an interesting lead with Threepio’s cameo. Watch out for the next and final episode of the first season of the series on Disney+ on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.