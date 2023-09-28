Ahsoka episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ahsoka episode 8, the season finale, is scheduled for release on October 3, 2023. The Star Wars spinoff that follows Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi apprentice on her solo show is set to wind up its first season this coming Tuesday. The Dave Filoni series has earned enough eyeballs for the production team to go for a second season, though there is no official confirmation on that yet.

Ahsoka episode 8 will conclude the Jedi Knight’s war against evil for this season. While her journey and future battles against the Dark Side may continue in sequels or other series, the finale will bring a satisfying closure to some of the issues troubling the characters and their equations. It is expected that some loose threads will remain to lead into another season or other storylines.

The series will end on a satisfying note for Star Wars fans as it could bring back Anakin, Thrawn, and Ezra into live-action. With twists and surprises in each episode, the show has managed to keep viewers glued to their screens.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for episode 7.

When and where is Ahsoka episode 8 airing?

Ahsoka is scheduled to air every Tuesday at 6 pm Pacific Time. Since the show is released simultaneously in all countries, the time as well as the date changes as per the location of the viewer. As such, it will air on Wednesdays in European and other Eastern countries.

The date and time for the release of Ahsoka episode 8 are:

Pacific Time: 6 pm on Tuesday, October 3

Central Time: 8 pm on Tuesday, October 3

Eastern Time: 9 pm on Tuesday, October 3

Greenwich Mean Time: 1 am on Wednesday, October 4

British Summer Time: 2 am on Wednesday, October 4

Central European Summer Time: 3 am on Wednesday, October 4

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 am on Wednesday, October 4

Australian Eastern Standard Time: 11 am on Wednesday, October 4

While Disney previously released its shows at 12 am PT leading to the same date for all time zones, it has set a trend by moving the time forward by six hours. Other shows like Loki season 2 are following the trend due to its popularity.

The show airs on Disney+ and newly initiated fans who want to watch Ahsoka episode 8 must select a Disney subscription from the packages offered on the company’s website.

The cast and expected plot of Ahsoka episode 8

While the show has been introducing new characters in each episode, the characters already introduced are likely to stay for the final episode, though the plot may make some of them move away. The known cast for the upcoming show is:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla David Tennant as Huyang Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma Evan Whitten as Jacen Syndulla

Alongside this, the latest entrant to the show for a cameo has been senior actor Anthony Daniels as C-3PO.

The plot of Ahsoka episode 8 will take over from the events of the seventh episode. Previously in the series, Rosario Dawson, who plays the titular role, along with Natasha Liu Bordizzo’s Sabine, had been collecting allies while looking out for Admiral Thrawn, the villain of the series, portrayed by Lars Mikkelsen.

The final episode has the threat of Thrawn looming large on the Jedi protagonist. She has come far to thwart the villain’s evil machinations and a face-off is likely. While there may be a new inclusion as has been the trend in the last few episodes, the plot will focus on evading the immediate dangers.

Thrawn has already learned that Anakin, that is Darth Vader, was the mentor of Ahsoka. Since the Admiral knows the powers of Anakin, he can predict the moves of the apprentice. This may give him an advantage over the protagonist in Ahsoka episode 8. However, Ahsoka will have Sabine Wren and Ezra Bridger, both Force-sensitive, on her side aiding her in her battles.

Ahsoka episode 8 may also show a move for the redemption of Shin Hati. Admiral Thrawn, on the other hand, may manage to escape Peridea, as he was seen loading mysterious caskets on his ship, and the upcoming battle may shift to another location.

Ahsoka episode 8 may form a connection for the storyline to crossover to the original Star Wars or Mandalorian storylines.

What happened in Ahsoka episode 7?

The seventh episode saw a surprise cameo of C-3PO from the original Star Wars timeline. This, along with Carson Teva’s reference to events in Mandalore during The Mandalorian season 3, put Ahsoka later in the timeline.

While Thrawn dug out all information about the Jedi protagonist, including her connection to Anakin, Ahsoka practiced dual lightsaber fights with the help of Anakin’s holovids. Surprising Huyang, Ahsoka revealed that Anakin had recorded 20 such holovids for her to use.

On another thread, Baylan bailed out of the responsibilities given to him to go on his own agenda. As a mentor, he left his apprentice Shin, played by Ivanna Sakhno, who ran off after Ahsoka invited her to redemption. Meanwhile, it is proven that all Night Troopers are not undead.

Finally, the seventh episode showcased the happy reunion of Ahsoka, Ezra and Sabine after they fought the team of adversaries together. As to the exposed skills, Sabine proved that she is Force sensitive by connecting to her mentor using the power. Ezra also used Force power effectively during the fights.

Catch the season finale, Ahsoka episode 8, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, on Disney+.