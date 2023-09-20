Ahsoka episode 6 has fans going gaga as Ezra Bridger finally reunites with Star Wars clan

Ahsoka episode 6 delivered a pleasant surprise with the arrival of Ezra Bridger, long after his sacrifice in the finale of Star Wars Rebels. When Ezra had chosen the difficult path of leaving for the unknown with Thrawn, Sabine had been devastated. However, Ahsoka episode 6 brought an emotionally charged reunion between Sabine and Ezra.

As per the Ahsoka timeline, it has been nine years since the Jedi Padawan was lost and Sabine Wren traveled to the distant planet of Peridea to rescue her friend. The long-awaited arrival of Ezra, along with the introduction of Grand Admiral Thrawn, has created excitement among fans. While Thrawn was teased in the show’s trailer, Ezra’s character was announced, leading to eager anticipation from viewers.

With the final two episodes remaining to wrap up the first season of the series, Ahsoka episode 6 has brought the main villain and a beloved hero to the fore. Fans are hoping to witness universe-altering events following this episode.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 6.

Ezra Bridger's entry in Ahsoka episode 6 adds an emotional touch to the action series

Expand Tweet

Creator Dave Filoni gets all the praise for introducing elements of the plot at regular intervals to keep the thrill of the show high. The previous episodes showcased Baylan and Ahsoka’s lightsaber fight, followed by the protagonist’s duel with her former master, Anakin Skywalker. To keep the level of excitement intact, both Ezra and Thrawn have been introduced.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The plot seems to have nudged the events from all the well-loved Star Wars events and characters with this ensemble. Fans believe it points to the continuation of the Rebels story.

Another interesting fact is the opening scene of Ahsoka episode 6, where Huyang hands out the iconic sentence from the Star Wars movies, “A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away…” Another point that makes the show special is that the live-action show has most of the popular characters from both the Rebels and The Mandalorian.

Expand Tweet

What makes the reunion between Ezra and Sabine especially touching is that the two had forged a close connection during the events in Rebels. Fans who have been waiting since 2018 have been gratified by Ezra’s return but equally worried about the looming threat of Thrawn. As such, Ahsoka’s journey is expected to be quite challenging.

Who is Ezra Bridger of Ahsoka episode 6?

Expand Tweet

Ezra Bridger was an orphan living in Lothal when Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus recognized his Force-sensitivity. Ezra was a quick learner and joined the Ghost crew as a Padawan. After Kanan’s death, he received his lessons from Ahsoka to use his enlightenment in the liberation of Lothal.

The Padawan from Lothal succeeded in his mission but chose to make a supreme sacrifice. In a bid to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn and his fleet from achieving their sinister goals, he summoned a purrgil and left with Thrawn for Peridea. They have been lost in space for a period of less than a decade.

Ahsokaepisode 6 revealed that the purrgil had carried the duo to Peridea, where Ezra fled the clutches of the Grand Admiral. He used his Force to survive in the wilderness until Sabine came looking for him.

Expand Tweet

Eman Esfandi plays Ezra Bridger in the show. The actor has managed to exude the charm and warmth of the character as portrayed in Rebels. The actor, who has worked in King Richard and The Inspection, shares great on-screen dynamics with Sabine actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo to bring out the sibling-like close friendship.

Expand Tweet

By the end of Ahsoka episode 6, most of the significant characters are included in the plot. The remaining two episodes are likely to grow darker with the real threats yet to come from Admiral Thrawn and his allies.

Watch out for Ahsoka every Tuesday on Disney+. The seventh episode of the show will air on September 26, 2023.