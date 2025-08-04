7 shows to watch if you liked Netflix’s Too Much

Too Much is a romantic comedy series created by Lena Dunham and Luis Felber, featuring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe. The show premiered on Netflix on July 10, 2025.

It follows Jessica, a 30-something commercial producer from New York City, who relocates to London after a painful breakup. A fan of British period dramas, Jessica is surprised by her modest new living situation and struggles with isolation.

One night, she pushes herself to go to a pub alone, where she sees musician Felix perform. They begin a slow-burning romance, but their relationship is tested by cultural differences, personal baggage, and complicated family dynamics as they try to make their connection last.

If viewers enjoyed watching Too Much for its themes of messy romance, self-discovery, and cross-cultural connection, here are seven other similar shows.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Emily in Paris, Laid, and 5 other shows to watch like Netflix’s Too Much

1) One Day

Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod in One Day (Image via Netflix)

One Day is a British romantic drama limited series adapted from David Nicholls’ 2009 novel and the 2011 film. Starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, it centers on the evolving relationship between Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who first meet at their University of Edinburgh graduation in 1988.

The story revisits Emma and Dexter on the same date each year, tracing the highs and lows of their connection across 14 years. As they confront love, loss, and personal growth, the series examines how time shapes relationships.

One Day shares Too Much’s emotional intensity and cross-cultural themes, as it follows a layered relationship evolving over time.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) Nobody Wants This

Kristen Bell in Nobody Wants This (Image via Netflix)

Nobody Wants This is a romantic comedy created by Erin Foster, featuring Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, and Timothy Simons.

The story centers on a woman who co-hosts a relationship podcast with her sister and unexpectedly connects with an unconventional rabbi. Despite their contrasting worldviews, the pair develops an unlikely bond that challenges their beliefs about love, faith, and partnership.

Nobody Wants This echoes Too Much through its portrayal of an unlikely romance shaped by clashing worldviews and personal baggage.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Survival of the Thickest

Survival of the Thickest is a comedy-drama series about a struggling stylist (Image via Netflix)

Survival of the Thickest is a comedy-drama series co-created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez Witzel.

The show stars Buteau as Mavis Beaumont, a recently single Black woman trying to restart her life after a breakup. Mavis, a struggling stylist, faces the challenges of rebuilding her personal and professional life with the help of her friends and family.

Armed with confidence, humor, and a body-positive outlook, she faces ups and downs in love and work while staying true to herself.

Survival of the Thickest aligns with Too Much in its focus on a woman rebuilding her life and identity after heartbreak.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Feel Good

The series follows Mae, a recovering addict, and George, a woman reluctant to come out (Image via Netflix)

Feel Good is a British comedy-drama series created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, starring Martin as a fictionalized version of themself and Charlotte Ritchie as their girlfriend, George.

Set in Manchester, the series follows the evolving relationship between Mae, a Canadian comedian and recovering addict, and George, an English woman hesitant to come out.

As Mae confronts addiction and past trauma, and George wrestles with her own fears, their bond is tested by personal growth and emotional challenges.

Feel Good mirrors Too Much in its blend of romance and the personal struggles that complicate connection.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy-drama by Darren Star (Image via Netflix)

Emily in Paris is an American romantic comedy-drama series created by Darren Star for Netflix, starring Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a young marketing executive from Chicago.

When Emily relocates to Paris for a job at a French marketing firm, she’s brought on to offer an American perspective and boost their social media presence.

As Emily adjusts to her new life abroad, she faces cultural clashes, workplace struggles, and romantic entanglements. While adapting to the Parisian lifestyle, she balances her professional ambitions with evolving friendships and a complicated love life.

Emily in Paris and Too Much both explore the challenges of starting over abroad, dealing with culture shock, career shifts, and messy love lives.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

6) Laid

Stephanie Hsu as Ruby in the TV show Laid (Image via Apple TV+)

Laid is an American romantic comedy series developed by Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford McKenna, adapted from the Australian show of the same name.

The story follows Ruby, a single woman in her 30s, who realizes that several of her former sexual partners are mysteriously dying. With the help of her best friend AJ, she retraces her romantic history in an attempt to warn her exes and uncover what is behind the strange pattern.

Laid connects with Too Much through its quirky take on past relationships resurfacing in unexpected and life-altering ways.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+

7) Dollface

Dollface is a comedy series from creator Jordan Weiss (Image via Apple TV+)

Dollface is an American comedy series created by Jordan Weiss, which premiered on Hulu on November 15, 2019.

The series centers on a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must confront her vivid imagination to reconnect with the female friendships she neglected. Through surreal and comedic moments, she learns to re-enter the world of women and rebuild her sense of identity and support system.

Dollface resembles Too Much in its focus on post-breakup self-discovery and the importance of reclaiming one's independence and emotional network.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu

Interested viewers can watch Too Much on Netflix.

