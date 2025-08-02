“It all got a little lost in translation”: ‘Emily in Paris’ star Rupert Everett retracts claim that he was fired from the show

Rupert Everett has clarified that he was not fired from Emily in Paris, walking back comments he made during a public appearance in Italy. As reported by People on August 1, 2025, Everett said his remarks had been misunderstood, noting:“In reference to the recent articles about me and the Netflix series Emily in Paris, I would like to confirm that I was never fired from the show. I was talking to a group of acting students in my shaky Italian at a festival in the south of Italy, and it all got a little lost in translation!”The confusion arose after Everett’s character, Barbieri, appeared briefly in the final episode of season 4. The 66-year-old actor initially told Vanity Fair that he believed he had been let go from the hit Netflix series following a guest appearance as Giorgio Barbieri, an Italian fashion designer, in the season 4 episode titled All Roads Lead to Rome. Rupert Everett reportedly said:&quot;I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, 'Next year we’ll speak.' I waited for them to call me, but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me.&quot;Rupert Everett in episode 10 of Emily in Paris season 4 (Image via Netflix)Rupert Everett's statement comes ahead of Emily in Paris season fiveRupert Everett’s clarification comes as Emily in Paris prepares for a fifth season. During the interview with Vanity Fair, Everett described the personal impact of the situation, where he thought he was fired, saying:“For me, it was a tragedy. I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn’t get over it.”However, a source close to the production told Vanity Fair that Everett was hired only as a guest star and that his character’s arc had reached a natural conclusion. Actress Camille Razat, who played Camille, confirmed her exit from the series in April 2025. In a statement posted on Instagram, she thanked creator Darren Star, Netflix, and Paramount for the opportunity, noting that “the door [was left] open for her return” and said she felt that character's storyline had come to a 'natural end.'&quot;This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeason 5 was officially announced by series lead Lily Collins in September 2024 during an appearance on Good Morning America. She said in a promotional video, referencing the new setting:&quot;There’s no place like Rome.&quot;Further, in a joint Instagram post from Collins and Netflix, read:“It’s official: EMILY IN PARIS is coming back for season 5!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeries creator Darren Star later confirmed to Tudum that the new season would span both Rome and Paris.&quot;Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.&quot;He also stated that the creative direction would continue to explore “unexpected places.”Rupert Everett’s original comments and subsequent retraction have drawn attention as fans anticipate changes in the show’s ensemble. Although his character is not expected to return, his episode remains available as part of season 4.All four seasons of Emily in Paris are currently streaming on Netflix. A release date for season 5 has not been announced.