“A gothic masterpiece”- Fans react as Lady Gaga performs a Wednesday-inspired set at Netflix Tudum 2025

Lady Gaga took the stage at Netflix’s Tudum 2025: The Live Event. Her set was inspired by the popular Netflix show Wednesday, in which she will be guest-starring in the upcoming season.

Gaga's performance, which was the closing act of the event, began with her emerging from a coffin, according to a report by Netflix Tudum on June 1, 2025. Her set included some of her most popular songs, including Abracadabra, Zombieboy and Bloody Mary.

The singer also performed the viral "Wednesday" dance, according to a Variety story from May 31, 2025. The other performers on stage were dressed as Wednesday Addams, her butler Lurch, and the disembodied hand Thing.

Pop Base (@PopBase) posted an update of Lady Gaga's performance of Zombieboy at the Tudum event on June 1, 2025, via X (formerly Twitter).

Pop Crave @PopCrave Lady Gaga delivers Wednesday-inspired performance at Netflix's #TUDUM event.

Many fans replied under the update by Pop Crave, reacting to Gaga's performance, calling it a "masterpiece."

"Gaga’s Wednesday-inspired set didn’t just pay tribute, it turned the stage into a gothic masterpiece—Netflix just witnessed the birth of a new icon moment."

Fans showed their excitement about the gothic performance by the singer at the Netflix Tudum event.

"This performance omgg, everything is perfect ! Zombieboy !! you slayyy," said another fan.

"The Queen of pop! No one is doing it like her let’s be real", a fan said.

"WHAT A GREAT PERFORMANCE. GAGA IS A PIECE OF ART. SHE NAILED IT.", said this netizen.

Fans were also excited about the unexpected Wednesday-inspired theme and praised her for bringing the iconic performance to the stage.

"Lady Gaga bringing that iconic Wednesday energy to Netflix’s #TUDUM — performance was everything we didn’t know we needed", commented a fan.

"Lady Gaga + Wednesday = totally sick performance!", said an X user

More about Lady Gaga at the Netflix Tudum 2025 event

Gaga opened her set with the eerie track Abracadabra and was backed by dancers styled as Nevermore Academy students. Gaga transitioned into performances of Zombieboy and Bloody Mary. She also performed the viral Wednesday dance to Goo Goo Muck.

Lady Gaga's appearance on Wednesday's season 2 was also officially confirmed during the annual event. The singer will appear in part 2 of the season as Rosaline Rotwood. The character is a mysterious Nevermore Academy teacher who will cross paths with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega.

Gaga joins an all-star list of new cast members for the second season, including Heather Matarazzo, Thandie Newton, Joonas Suotamo, Joanna Lumley, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, and Christopher Lloyd.

Season 2 of Wednesday is set to release in two parts, with part 1 premiering on August 6 and part 2 on September 3, 2025.

More about the Netflix Tudum Event

Netflix Tudum is the streamer’s annual global fan event, featuring exclusive previews, celebrity appearances, and live performances from some of the platform’s biggest stars.

The 2025 edition was hosted by Sofia Carson at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. It showcased upcoming releases from franchises like Stranger Things and Happy Gilmore 2.

Teasers for other popular shows and anticipated movies were also revealed. This includes Squid Game, One Piece Season 2, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and Daniel Craig's Wake Up Dead Man, the third film in the Knives Out series. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon also made a surprise appearance to promote their upcoming crime thriller The Rip.

