5 reveals from the Stranger Things season 5 trailer

After three years of anticipation, the Stranger Things season 5 trailer is finally here. Season 4 ended on a cliffhanger and a major reveal, with Vecna merging the Upside Down and Hawkins by opening a gigantic rift. The town is in shambles, Max is in a coma, and the gang—including Eleven and Hooper—bands together to defeat their most sinister foe yet.

The season finale also shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) at her most powerful, which might come in more than handy in defeating a complicated villain with powers that transcend superhuman strength, time, and space. New details came to light in a Netflix article published on July 16, 2025.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote a large document that went into detail about the alternate dimension and its mythology during season 1. While some of the details have been revealed as the seasons progressed, fans can look forward to more in the final seasons.

“The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5. And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about.” Ross Duffer stated.

The Stranger Things season 5 trailer delves into what fans can expect from the final showdown.

Max's coma, the plan to fight Vecna, and other reveals from Stranger Things season 5 trailer

1) Max wakes up from her coma

Max and Lucas hide from Vecna's monsters (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Max (Sadie Sink) went through an emotional character arc in some of the best episodes of Stranger Things season 4, as Vecna preyed on her trauma of losing her brother, Billy. Vecna almost gets to her, breaking her bones and stopping her heart momentarily, after Jason interferes with the crew's attempt to save her. Eleven manages to save her from the brink of death, but Max ends up in a coma.

While fans waited with bated breath to learn her fate, the trailer for season 5 offers a brief but revealing scene. Lucas and Max are shown hiding from Vecna's monsters behind a wall next to another person. Max is in her hospital gown but appears mobile, suggesting that not all hope is lost. It seems she gets together with the crew for the final showdown.

2) Edward Munson still has a bad rep in Hawkins, Indiana

Munson's legacy continues to be unknown (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Eddie's death was one of the biggest heartbreaks of Stranger Things season 4. More than the fact that he died, it was how he died that made the difference. He took the blame for Chrissy's death (caused by Vecna), and the entire town turned against him, believing he was a devil worshipper and a murder suspect. Despite this, he battled through his grief and died a hero while trying to stall Vecna.

The character's valiant death might still be a secret, as suggested by a clip in the trailer showing Dustin visiting Eddie's grave. He may be talking to Eddie (Joseph Quinn) as a way to process his grief. However, the tombstone has the words "Burn in hell" written on it, indicating that few people know the truth about Eddie's sacrifice. Season 5 might explore the town finally seeing him for who he truly was.

3) Hawkins might be in lockdown

The residents of the town in Stranger Things are seen in a bunker (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Even before the giant rift disrupted the Upside Down and Hawkins, there was a strong sense that the government agents were in control. They snooped around, trying to find out what happened at the Hawkins laboratory and the experimentation on Eleven. However, they were not nearly as aware of the events and supernatural occurrences as the main cast, which made things difficult.

A clip from season 5 shows some characters in Stranger Things moving through what looks like an underground bunker. This may imply that they are under government supervision after the situation spiraled out of control in the season 4 finale. It will be interesting to see how this development impacts the story in season 5.

4) The team has a way to fight Vecna

Fire is one of the key themes of the trailer (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Steve (Joe Keery) is seen tuning a radio tower to a different frequency in the Stranger Things season 5 trailer. In the trailer's opening sequence, Mike (Finn Wolfhard) instructs the crew through a radio:

"Burn commencing in five, four, three, two, and..."

This means that, when in doubt, arson might be the solution to get rid of Vecna, or maybe even the entirety of the Upside Down. In the previous season, music temporarily helped curb his powers, but it all just came bubbling back up. So the burning plan might just work with a combination of the radio signals.

The trailer also features people in fireproof suits, leading fans to believe that fire would play a key role this season.

5) Vecna's army is brewing, and Eleven might be the answer

Hopper and Eleven discover Vecna eggs (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Hopper (David Harbour) and Eleven stumble upon red, gruesome eggs, which are a sign that Vecna is multiplying by building an army. This means they must prepare for their biggest battle yet with the supervillain, and Eleven might be the key to getting their world back to normal.

Stranger Things started with her, so it makes sense for the story to come full circle. As she gears up for battle, she has a conversation with Hopper, who reminds her to fight one last time. This implies that she may have to give it her all to save herself and her friends from evil. Will's (Noah Schnapp) role will also be crucial, as he's seen touching his neck, implying he can still feel the Upside Down.

Watch all seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix. The final season premieres with Volume 1 on November 26, 2025, followed by Volume 2 on Christmas, and concludes with the Finale on New Year's Eve.

