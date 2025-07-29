7 best John Goodman movies of all time

John Goodman has been a beloved actor in Tinseltown for over four decades. The skilled actor began his journey at the start of the 1980s, making his big-screen debut in 1982 with Run. Since then, Goodman has become one of the most renowned faces in American cinema. His persona and vast range have made him a favorite among audiences and directors alike.

Goodman brings something unique to every role he takes on. Whether he portrays a doting father or a strong, silent type, fans always connect with his character. The actor has collaborated with the best in the business. His career spans drama, animation, and comedy, with appearances in both indie films and blockbuster hits.

Goodman rose to fame for his role as Dan Conner in the show Roseanne. The success of that role opened many doors for him in the industry. To this day, he continues to deliver engaging performances for audiences.

Monsters, Inc., Argo, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and four other best performances of John Goodman

1) The Big Lebowski

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Apple TV)

The Big Lebowski features one of John Goodman's most notable roles as Walter Sobchak, the bowling buddy of Jeff Bridges' character, The Dude. This Coen Brothers film showcases the actor at his full potential. His character, Sobchak, is loyal, intense, and entirely unpredictable.

John Goodman delivers every line of dialogue with absolute conviction and precision. Over the years, the film has become a cult classic, with viewers often quoting Walter's memorable dialogue.

Goodman's performance is both hilarious and intimidating. He brings depth and nuance to what could have been a stereotypical supporting role. The chemistry between Jeff Bridges and Goodman drives the film's plot, and Walter's unpredictable outbursts provide some of its funniest moments.

The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

2) Monsters, Inc.

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Apple TV)

Goodman lends his voice to this 2001 Disney/Pixar film. This animated hit displays John Goodman's extraordinary acting skills. As Sulley, he brings softness and emotional depth to the character.

Goodman makes audiences believe in the genuine friendship between Mike Wazowski and Sulley. His portrayal of a humble giant resonates with viewers of all ages. The film became a huge success for Pixar Studios, and Goodman's vocal performance played a key role in creating one of the most beloved characters in animation.

Moreover, children around the world fell in love with Sulley's soft nature. Goodman returned to voice the character in the 2013 prequel, Monsters University.

Monsters, Inc. is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

3) Argo

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Apple TV)

In this thriller film starring Ben Affleck, John Goodman portrays John Chambers, a Hollywood makeup artist. This role showcases the actor's potential to navigate intense dramatic circumstances with comedic flair. He brings gravitas and humor to the tense political thriller. John Goodman's sequences provided the necessary comic relief in this suspenseful narrative.

Chambers plays a key role in creating a fake film that serves as a protective cover for the rescue mission. Goodman collaborates with Alan Arkin in some of the movie's memorable moments. John Goodman, apart from his body language, adds wit to his dialogue, making the scenes feel raw and relatable. The movie also won an Academy Award for Best Picture.

This film is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

4) 10 Cloverfield Lane

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Apple TV)

John Goodman delivers one of the most chilling performances in this film. He portrays Howard Stambler, offering an unsettling performance.

The psychological thriller engages viewers in an underground bunker, with John Goodman's unstable and unpredictable character keeping them on edge. His acting keeps viewers guessing whether Howard is the captor or a savior. The actor masterfully walks the line between all possibilities.

The actor displays his range by playing against his usual persona. His menacing presence drives the movie's tension from start to end.

The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

5) O Brother, Where Art Thou?

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Apple TV)

This film, starring John Goodman, is a Depression-era comedy centered on a character that gives the actor another chance to collaborate with his favorite directors, the Coen Brothers. He portrays Big Dan Teague, a con man who tricks the protagonist. John Goodman brings both menace and charm to this supporting role. His screen time is limited, but it has a lasting impact on viewers. The actor's physical presence dominates every scene.

Goodman's Southern accent feels entirely raw and organic. He captures the core of the movie's rural setting impressively. The film showcases John Goodman's potential to blend seamlessly into period pieces. His acting adds another layer to the Coen Brothers' narrative pattern.

The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

6) The Artist

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Apple TV)

This Oscar-winning silent film features John Goodman as Al Zimmer, a helpful studio executive. This black and white tribute to classic Hollywood suits him perfectly. His expressive face works wonderfully in the silent story format, proving he doesn't need dialogue to convey his character's feelings and motivations.

The film won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. John's performance adds more warmth to the nostalgic story.

He represents the old Hollywood studio system with both kindness and authority. His scenes with Jean Dujardin create some of the movie's most heartwarming moments. Goodman proves that great acting can transcend the need for spoken words.

The Artist is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

7) Kong: Skull Island

A still image from the trailer of the film (Image via Apple TV)

Goodman takes on the role of William Randall in this reboot of the monster movie. As a government official obsessed with proving that monsters exist, he drives the movie's initial plot. The actor holds his own alongside the ensemble cast of action heroes.

The movie showcases Goodman's potential to work in a big-budget movie. His dramatic moments balance out the film's action sequences. John Goodman proves he can command attention even in an effects-heavy production.

Kong: Skull Island is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

These popular films by John Goodman offer audiences a chance to witness his craft and compelling screen presence. Let us know in the comments which one is your favorite.

