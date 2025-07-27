7 best Hulk Hogan movies to watch 

Few figures have cast as monumental a shadow as Hulk Hogan, both in and out of the ring. On July 24, 2025, at the age of 71, news of Hogan's passing brought the world of wrestling—and the realm of 80s and 90s pop culture icons—to a halt. He may have been best known for his signature mustache, bandana, and "24-inch pythons."

However, Hulk Hogan was so much more than a WrestleMania headliner or a 12-time World champion.

He successfully crossed over from sports entertainment to a career on the silver screen, creating a filmography as colorful as his in-ring persona. Although his wrestling legacy will always remain front and center, Hogan's Hollywood run created a unique lane unto itself. With every film, he brought the excitement, charisma, and spectacle that transformed him into a household name.

Some movies opted for comedy; others indulged in action, but each left its mark on his legacy. As fans fondly remember the man who turned "Hulkamania" into an international phenomenon, they can look to his movies as yet another testament to his enduring legacy.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author’s personal opinion.

Rocky III, No Holds Barred, and 5 other memorable Hulk Hogan movies

7) Rocky III (Amazon Prime)

Still from Rocky III (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

In Rocky III (1982), Rocky Balboa is in the prime of his fame as a heavyweight titleholder and enjoying life until hunger and hubris collide when challenger Clubber Lang (Mr. T) steps into the ring. The film also features Hulk Hogan in his movie debut as Thunderlips, a colossus of a wrestling champion who takes on Rocky in a hilarious charity exhibition match.

Hogan's performance as Thunderlips is anything but half-hearted. He wildly throws Rocky around the ring, breaking the fourth wall and stealing a long sequence from the movie that merges the entertainment world of wrestling with the classic boxing premise of Rocky.

Although the primary narrative follows Rocky's attempt to recapture his fighting spirit and title after being beaten unequivocally, Hogan's bright spot is memorable. The film marks the beginning of his Hollywood journey while adding the extra layer of pizazz to Rocky's world.

6) No Holds Barred (Tubi)

Still from No Holds Barred (Image via New Line Cinema)

No Holds Barred (1989) marked Hulk Hogan’s first leading movie role. The film places his wrestling persona front and center as Rip Thomas—a powerhouse World Wrestling Federation champion with a good heart. The story finds Rip fending off advances from an unscrupulous TV network boss, Brell, who wants him to jump ship.

When Rip refuses, Brell creates “The Battle of the Tough Guys,” introducing a monstrous new rival: Zeus (Tom “Tiny” Lister Jr.).

As Rip defends his reputation, protects his loved ones, and finally enters the ring against Zeus, the film delivers over-the-top action, wild brawls, and wrestling theatrics only Hogan could dish out. No Holds Barred stands as a campy, memorable entry in Hogan’s filmography. It blends the ’80s energy, quirky characters, and the spectacle that made wrestling a pop culture phenomenon.

5) 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain (Tubi)

Still from 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain (Image via Tubi)

3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain (1998) brings the classic kids' martial arts franchise to a fun amusement park setting, where trouble arrives in the form of over-the-top villains. Hulk Hogan stars as Dave Dragon, a fallen TV hero on the rise again for Mega Mountain's big birthday party, right before the villains take hostages in the park.

With his iconic blonde mane and energy, Hogan teams up with the little Ninja boys to outsmart the bad guys, save the park guests, and restore Megatropolis' fun. A family excursion filled with slapstick stunts and cartoon-style action, with an enormous presence in the middle, the film stands apart in Hogan's film catalogue.

4) Suburban Commando (Roku)

Still from Suburban Commando (Image via New Line)

Suburban Commando (1991) features Hulk Hogan as Shep Ramsey, an intergalactic badass forced to hide out on Earth after a failed mission that went horribly wrong in deep space. Shep crashes down into suburbia and rents a room from the Wilcox family (Christopher Lloyd and Shelley Duvall), quickly disrupting their household.

Hogan's antics as a fish out of water deliver a stack of family comedy. In defending himself against ignorant criminals, clumsy bounty hunters, and a world he doesn't understand, the movie becomes a fun time capsule of classic ’90s comedy. With a few sci-fi elements, some light action, and Hogan’s usual charm, the movie provides a simple, entertaining watch for fans of ’90s family comedies.

3) Santa with Muscles (Tubi)

Still from Santa with Muscles (Image via Tubi)

Santa with Muscles (1996) stars Hulk Hogan as Blake Thorn, a wealthy, narcissistic fitness mogul who, after a paintball escapade, hides in a mall Santa suit and ends up with amnesia. One of the crooks who chased him also believes he is Santa, and eventually Blake starts to believe this, too.

While Blake is becoming Santa, a villainous scientist, Ebner Frost, is scheming to take over a local orphanage to get to the magical crystals underneath it. Blake, as "Santa," teams up with the orphans and caretakers to stop Frost's plans and ultimately discovers a better side of himself.

The film offers a good balance of holiday comedy and action, starring the Hulkster as the action hero we all know. Santa with Muscles is a lighthearted film with some corny moments, but it offers simple entertainment for families.

2) Mr. Nanny (Tubi)

Still from Mr. Nanny (Image via New Line)

Mr. Nanny (1993) features Hulk Hogan as Sean Armstrong, a retired professional wrestler who takes an unusual job as both bodyguard and nanny for two rambunctious kids. Sean is hired to protect the children while their father, who is an inventor, is under the watchful eye of a rival who wants a valuable microchip from him.

While the inventor is away, Sean not only has to deal with the threat to the family but also with the pranks being played by Alex Jr. and Kate, who were able to run off the three nannies who came before him. While the kids laugh and create chaos each day, Sean manages to win them over through his actions and by protecting them from the threats that surround the family.

Mr. Nanny is a messy combination of light family humor and Hogan's special brand of action-comedy, in one entertaining package.

1) Gremlins 2: The New Batch (HBO Max)

Still from Gremlins 2 (Image via Warner Bros.)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990) delivers a wild, meta twist on the creature-feature formula as mischievous gremlins run amok inside a high-tech Manhattan skyscraper. Returning favorites Billy, Kate, and Gizmo scramble to stop a new generation of genetically altered gremlins before the chaos spills into the city.

Hulk Hogan makes one of the film’s most memorable cameos, breaking the fourth wall during an “intermission” scene. When the gremlins disrupt the in-movie screening, Hogan stands up in the audience, threatens the creatures, and demands they let the film resume.

His larger-than-life persona adds a burst of comedy and pop culture flair to the movie’s anything-goes humor.

Over time, Gremlins 2 has become a cult classic—thanks in part to Hulk Hogan’s unforgettable appearance and the film’s satirical take on sequels, movies, and mayhem.

These movies show why Hulk Hogan remained larger than life, leaving behind laughter, memories, and an immortal legacy that will endure for generations.

