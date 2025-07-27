Iconic WWE move the reason behind serious Hulk Hogan health issues, alleges veteran

Hulk Hogan underwent a spinal procedure a month before his death on Thursday, July 24, due to cardiac arrest. A former WWE star alleged that Hogan's iconic leg drop had a profound effect on the legend's health issues following his retirement from pro wrestling.While Hogan's family initially refuted rumors of his health status after surgery, his shocking death has led to more details about his health issues coming out. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that the Hulkster had difficulty talking a week before passing away, along with other issues like pneumonia.The recent surgery was nothing new to Hulk Hogan, who underwent at least nine back surgeries in his life. Former WWE star Stevie Richards explained on his podcast, The Stevie Richards Show, that Hogan's iconic Leg Drop finisher, as well as the rigors of pro wrestling, including long travel, possibly led to Hulkamania's back issues later in his life.&quot;That leg drop, just that leg drop alone, and the way Hogan did that. Seven nights a week, sometimes working multiple shows within a day, flying, hotel, driving. And remember, you're talking about a guy, at the time, what, 6'6&quot;, 6'7&quot;, in a shoot, over 300 pounds, traveling, flying, doing whatever. Even if you're in first (class), it's just not a comfortable experience. You can magnify that with Andre the Giant travel experience and how tough that was for him. But, Hogan, just travel and not being in your routine and not being in your bed, puts immense pressure and impact on your spine, on your joints and everything else,&quot; Richards said. [22:58 - 23:40]While the Leg Drop seems like quite the simple move, Hogan did it regularly for the majority of his career, and he's also a massive human being. That's part of the risk of being a pro wrestler, which the Hulkster knew, and he still continued and had a career spanning five decades.Shane McMahon breaks his silence on Hulk Hogan's deathFollowing Vince McMahon's emotional statement on Hulk Hogan's passing, his son Shane McMahon broke his silence to post a tribute for the late WWE legend. Shane reposted his father's original statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote his short message.&quot;My dad could not have been more eloquent about what he wrote about the Hulkster. What a deep loss for us all. Hulk’s legacy is truly immortal. Thank you Terry for everything that you did for both the McMahon and WWE family. We will all miss you. God speed Brother,&quot; Shane tweeted. Hulk Hogan helped WWE turn into a global powerhouse, elevating pro wrestling to new heights and entering pop culture. As many past and current stars said, pro wrestling won't be where it is today without Hulkamania running wild in the 1980s and 1990s.If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Stevie Richards Show and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the same.