  Shane McMahon finally breaks silence after his father, Vince, issues a statement

Shane McMahon finally breaks silence after his father, Vince, issues a statement

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jul 26, 2025 02:38 GMT
Shane McMahon has now reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
Shane McMahon has now reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Shane McMahon has now finally broken the silence, after his father, Vince McMahon, issued a statement about Hulk Hogan earlier.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 in what has come as a shock to the world. It garnered a lot of stars' reactions, and even Vince McMahon, who rarely responds to wrestling news these days, issued a statement on the matter.

"The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled - and made him the consummate performe. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved. He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him," McMahon wrote.
Shane McMahon has now broken his silence, reacting to his father's statement. Reposting the statement on X, he said that the former WWE Chairman could not have been more eloquent in his words about Hulk Hogan, whose passing has been a profound loss to the wrestling industry. He thanked Hogan for everything that he did for the McMahon and WWE family.

"My dad could not have been more eloquent about what he wrote about the Hulkster. What a deep loss for us all. Hulk’s legacy is truly immortal. Thank you Terry for everything that you did for both the McMahon and WWE family. We will all miss you. God speed Brother," said Shane McMahon.
Shane McMahon's message comes after Hulk Hogan's sudden passing at the age of 71

Hulk Hogan is reported to have died due to a cardiac arrest, with the emergency responders arriving at 9:51 AM yesterday. He was transported to a hospital after treatment, but the star was pronounced dead soon after.

The police have launched an investigation into his death, but there is no suspicion of foul play. They announced the details of what had happened in a press conference yesterday.

The Sportskeeda community extends its condolences to everyone affected by Hogan's passing.

Edited by Angana Roy
