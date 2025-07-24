  • home icon
Reported reason Hulk Hogan died

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:50 GMT
Hulk Hogan is gone (Credit: WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan is gone (Image credit: wwe.com)

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71 years old, with the news breaking across the wrestling world. The legend's contributions to WWE and the wrestling world at large are undeniable, and his loss has shaken everyone to their core.

While tributes pour in, here's everything you need to know about the tragedy.

How did Hulk Hogan die?

TMZ broke the report about the passing of Hulk Hogan earlier today. Medics were sent to the legend's Clearwater, Florida, home, with the news outlet reporting that the operators stated that it was a "cardiac arrest."

The report went on to say that police cars and EMTs were parked outside his home, and he was carried off on a stretcher and into an ambulance. Officials responded to the call at 9:51 AM, as per the report, and he was then treated by the Clearwater Fire & Rescue personnel before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the unfortunate development, Ric Flair has shared a heartbreaking message, and WWE has also issued a statement. A press conference is scheduled for later, which should reveal more details from the police.

Hulk Hogan's death comes as a shock, with his wife recently reassuring fans about his health

Hogan was reported to be on his deathbed last month, as per Bubba the Love Sponge, a close friend of the Hall of Famer. However, the rumors were refuted by those close to Hogan, and a report emerged that he was dealing with the symptoms of a neck procedure he underwent in May.

Sky, Hogan's wife, whom he married in September 2023, also denied the rumor that he was in a coma and reassured fans that his heart was strong. He was recovering from surgeries at the time.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to the WWE legend's family and friends during this tough time.

bell-icon Manage notifications