Ric Flair sends heartbreaking emotional message after Hulk Hogan's tragic death

Ric Flair has reacted with a heartbreakingly emotional message after Hulk Hogan died at 71 years of age. The news broke earlier today.
WWE has confirmed the news that Hogan has passed away and issued a statement. The legend was taken away by EMTs on a stretcher.
Ric Flair reacted with an emotional post. He said that he was shocked to learn of the passing of Hogan and called him a close friend. He went on to say that the legend had been by his side since they started as wrestlers in the business. The star shared that he had been a great talent, friend, and father, and that he had always been there for Flair, even when he had not asked him to be.
Ric Flair also shared that Hulk Hogan had been one of the first to visit him when he was hospitalized with a 2% chance of living, and prayed with him. He also said he lent him money, and finished by wishing his friend peace.
"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend! 🙏🏻"
We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Hulk Hogan's family and friends.
A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE