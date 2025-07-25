Hulk Hogan could "no longer talk" before his death; more heartbreaking details revealed - Reports

The wrestling community is still in shock and mourning after the passing of Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster passed away on Thursday, aged 71, after a cardiac arrest, according to reports.In the last few weeks, reports circulated of Hogan's debilitating health. Popular radio show host and the legend's former friend, Bubba the Love Sponge, mentioned on his YouTube channel that Hogan was critical and on his deathbed.However, this was refuted by Hogan's representative, who said he was doing fine after undergoing neck surgery in May. Hence, his death came as a shock to many, but now fresh details have emerged about how he was struggling with health complications leading up to his demise.The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed light on the situation. The report confirmed that Hogan had major health issues after his neck surgery on May 14. The newsletter mentions that while Bubba had accurate information, Hogan's friends and family downplayed the situation publicly.The report further notes that Hogan's health had been getting worse since last week and that he &quot;could no longer talk.&quot; Moreover, it is stated that he was originally admitted to the Tampa General Hospital and was intubated.Hogan was having renal failure and had what is described as &quot;severe&quot; Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a long-term lung ailment which makes breathing difficult.Since his passing, messages of tribute have flooded social media as wrestlers and fans joined hands to honor The Hulkster's legacy.Vince McMahon paid a touching tribute to Hulk HoganAs soon as the news of Hulk Hogan's death broke out, tributes poured in from all sides. The pro wrestling fraternity and many of Hogan's peers shared messages of condolences and honored The Immortal One.Vince McMahon, who shaped WWE into a sports entertainment juggernaut, thanks to a major contribution from The Hulkster, also posted a tweet, paying his tribute.&quot;The world lost a treasure today. Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL Time, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon. His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled—and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected, and loved,&quot; he wrote on X/TwitterMcMahon and Hogan heralded WWE's Golden Era in the 80s with the success of WrestleMania. Hulk Hogan was the poster boy for McMahon's vision to make pro wrestling a global phenomenon, and, safe to say, both of them succeeded in achieving that.