WWE fans "leaving the shelves bare" as Hulk Hogan's business takes off - Reports

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 26, 2025 14:08 GMT
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE fans have continued to show their love and respect for Hulk Hogan after the icon's passing. The pro wrestling legend passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Thursday, and since then, tributes have been shared on social media and beyond in honor of his legacy.

Hogan's fans have now come in droves to show what the WWE Hall of Famer meant to them. Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer has been selling out rapidly across the country, according to a report from TMZ.

As a result of the demand, the company is "hustling" to restock retailers in New York, Florida, and beyond.

"Around the country, there has been a run on the beer and people are walking out with multiple 12 packs and 24 oz cans, leaving the shelves bare," sources told TMZ. [H/T: TMZ]
The report further noted that the company is working overtime to ensure the supply so that fans "can cheers to Hulk" in order to celebrate his legacy.

Hogan launched his beer company in June 2024, and since then, it has grown from strength to strength on the back of The Hulkster's popularity. In fact, earlier this year, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with the beer brand.

The brand has also secured a distribution deal with Walmart, with their stores in eight states stocking the WWE icon's beer.

Real American Freestyle wrestling shared an update after Hulk Hogan's passing

In April, Hulk Hogan launched the Real American Freestyle wrestling company alongside Eric Bischoff. They also got Kurt Angle on board as an analyst and have their first show scheduled for August 30.

However, after Hogan's sudden and tragic passing, fans wondered whether the company would go ahead with the show at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

RAF clarified the future of the upcoming show in a tweet while paying tribute to The Immortal One.

"Hulk Hogan believed wrestling was more than just entertainment. He saw it as a brotherhood, a proving ground and a platform for greatness. That’s what Real American Freestyle was built to be, a new stage for the toughest, most passionate athletes on Earth. And Hulk was at the center of it. From day one, he threw his weight behind this league. He met with athletes. He watched tape, shared stories and showed up like only he could. RAF was personal to him, something bigger than all of us. This league is part of his legacy, and we intend to honor it," the tweet read.
With tributes pouring in for Hogan, his fans have once again shown why he remains Immortal to them.

