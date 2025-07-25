  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Massive update on Hulk Hogan's wrestling promotion

Massive update on Hulk Hogan's wrestling promotion

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Jul 25, 2025 15:34 GMT
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Hulk Hogan. [Image credits: wwe.com]

There is a massive update on Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling promotion. Alongside Eric Bischoff, Hogan launched the venture back in April. The company has already seen Kurt Angle sign up as an analyst ahead of their first event on August 30.

Ad

However, with the tragic demise of Hulk Hogan on Thursday, the future of the new wrestling promotion was a little clouded. However, RAF has provided an update on their X/Twitter handle while honoring Hogan's legacy.

"Today we lost our Commissioner. We lost a friend. And the sport of wrestling lost one of its greatest champions, not just in the ring, but in spirit. Hulk Hogan believed wrestling was more than just entertainment. He saw it as a brotherhood, a proving ground and a platform for greatness. That’s what Real American Freestyle was built to be, a new stage for the toughest, most passionate athletes on Earth. And Hulk was at the center of it," they wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The tweet also clarified RAF's status moving forward and confirmed that they will carry on in Hogan's honor.

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"From day one, he threw his weight behind this league. He met with athletes. He watched tape, shared stories and showed up like only he could. RAF was personal to him, something bigger than all of us. This league is part of his legacy, and we intend to honor it," the tweet further read.
Ad
Ad

Earlier this month, Real American Freestyle signed a deal with Fox Nation, with the network becoming the exclusive broadcast partner of the promotion. The network will broadcast the RAF01 show scheduled to take place on August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff also confirmed that the plans for RAF will go as per schedule while replying to a fan on X/Twitter.

"The Show goes on. BROTHER!" he wrote.
Ad
Ad

Bischoff worked with Hogan in WCW as they took the company to new heights, and at one point, were beating WWE in ratings during the Monday Night Wars. The pair also joined hands for a stint in TNA years later.

Hulk Hogan had high hopes for Real American Freestyle

After the deal with Fox Nation was announced, Hulk Hogan talked about what the promotion could achieve and how a partnership with the network could boost them.

Ad
“Real American Freestyle is creating something that’s never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us. Fox Nation is synergistic with our brand, they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal,” Hogan said in a statement. [H/T PWInsider]

Real American Freestyle wrestling will now look to honor the legacy of Hulk Hogan as the promotion begins its journey on August 30.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications