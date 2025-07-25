Massive update on Hulk Hogan's wrestling promotion

There is a massive update on Hulk Hogan's Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling promotion. Alongside Eric Bischoff, Hogan launched the venture back in April. The company has already seen Kurt Angle sign up as an analyst ahead of their first event on August 30.However, with the tragic demise of Hulk Hogan on Thursday, the future of the new wrestling promotion was a little clouded. However, RAF has provided an update on their X/Twitter handle while honoring Hogan's legacy.&quot;Today we lost our Commissioner. We lost a friend. And the sport of wrestling lost one of its greatest champions, not just in the ring, but in spirit. Hulk Hogan believed wrestling was more than just entertainment. He saw it as a brotherhood, a proving ground and a platform for greatness. That’s what Real American Freestyle was built to be, a new stage for the toughest, most passionate athletes on Earth. And Hulk was at the center of it,&quot; they wrote.The tweet also clarified RAF's status moving forward and confirmed that they will carry on in Hogan's honor.&quot;From day one, he threw his weight behind this league. He met with athletes. He watched tape, shared stories and showed up like only he could. RAF was personal to him, something bigger than all of us. This league is part of his legacy, and we intend to honor it,&quot; the tweet further read.Earlier this month, Real American Freestyle signed a deal with Fox Nation, with the network becoming the exclusive broadcast partner of the promotion. The network will broadcast the RAF01 show scheduled to take place on August 30 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.Meanwhile, Eric Bischoff also confirmed that the plans for RAF will go as per schedule while replying to a fan on X/Twitter.&quot;The Show goes on. BROTHER!&quot; he wrote.Bischoff worked with Hogan in WCW as they took the company to new heights, and at one point, were beating WWE in ratings during the Monday Night Wars. The pair also joined hands for a stint in TNA years later.Hulk Hogan had high hopes for Real American FreestyleAfter the deal with Fox Nation was announced, Hulk Hogan talked about what the promotion could achieve and how a partnership with the network could boost them.“Real American Freestyle is creating something that’s never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us. Fox Nation is synergistic with our brand, they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal,” Hogan said in a statement. [H/T PWInsider]Real American Freestyle wrestling will now look to honor the legacy of Hulk Hogan as the promotion begins its journey on August 30.