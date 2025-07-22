Major development in Hulk Hogan's latest venture

Hulk Hogan recently announced his latest venture. New details have now come to light about it.Not too long ago, Hulk Hogan launched Real American Freestyle with Eric Bischoff. RAF is a freestyle wrestling promotion that aims to bring top athletes into the limelight. The promotion has already announced its first event, scheduled for August 30 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH.Now, Fox Nation has become the exclusive broadcast partner for Real American Freestyle. This announcement was made by Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson. As a result of this deal, Fox Nation will broadcast the promotion's inaugural event, RAF01. Fox Nation also secured the broadcast rights for RAF's second event, which will be held later this year, with a venue to be announced soon.During her announcement, Lauren Petterson shared excitement about the partnership with Hulk Hogan's promotion.&quot;We're thrilled to partner with the Real American Freestyle team as they build a visionary brand that redefines the future of wrestling. Fusing elite athleticism with unmatched entertainment, it's an honor to be part of the new era of the world's oldest and most iconic sport.&quot; [H/T PWInsider]WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan also commented on this brand's partnership with Fox Nation, stating the importance of them working together.&quot;Real American Freestyle is creating something that's never been done before, and we needed a partner that understood that and could build with us. FOX Nation is synergistic with our brand, they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal.&quot; [H/T PWInsider]It will be interesting to see if this first event, RAF01, will be a grand success.