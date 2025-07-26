  • home icon
Hulk Hogan's big business shutting down after his death - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 04:35 GMT
The star has died (Credit: WWE.com)

A big Hulk Hogan business is reportedly shutting down after the death of the WWE legend. The information comes after the entire wrestling world was shaken by the death of the star yesterday.

Hulk Hogan died yesterday at 71, leaving the entire wrestling world in shambles. While there had been rumors that the star was in poor health, his wife had shared that he was recovering, and the more serious rumors lacked truth. Unfortunately, the worst happened, and Hogan died after a cardiac arrest. The emergency services were called to his residence at 9:51 AM, and after initial treatment, he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An investigation has been launched.

Now, as per a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, one of Hogan's most iconic businesses is shutting down. The Hulkster had several businesses that he ran after stepping away from wrestling. One of them was his beach merchandise shop in Clearwater, Florida, where the legend was often found, meeting fans and signing merchandise that they were purchasing.

According to the report, this shop will be shutting down. However, at the same time, the Hulk Hogan Sam Sports Bar is scheduled to open up across the street from Madison Square Garden.

WWE SmackDown paid tribute to Hulk Hogan tonight

WWE SmackDown saw the Triple H-led company host a tribute to Hogan. There was a 10-bell salute, and videos commemorating the legend's career aired throughout the night, showcasing some of Hogan's biggest moments in the business.

There was also a long video to start the show after the salute, and the stars were gathered on the ramp as well to pay their respects to the departed star. The show also saw legends gathered, with Ted DiBiase Sr. and Jimmy Hart all present, and highly emotional over the loss of the legend.

