Triple H opens WWE SmackDown with emotional message as every superstar heads to the ramp

Triple H opened WWE SmackDown tonight at the head of a contingent of different superstars. The show was a big one, and he had an emotional message to share.The death of Hulk Hogan shook the wrestling world yesterday. It was a huge blow to the entire community and WWE, and the company decided to address the passing of the legend on tonight's show.Every superstar was on the ramp, as were legends like Jimmy Hart and Ted DiBiase Sr., as Triple H spoke about the demise of Hulk Hogan to the world. He said that Hogan had captivated millions and that without him, they would not be here today. He finished off the emotional message with a 10-bell salute to the legendary superstar.&quot;Ladies and Gentlemen, yesterday, we lost one of the biggest and most globally recognized icons in the world. A man I grew up watching, was fortunate enough to share the ring with, and like so many of us, was honored to call a friend. The truth is, he captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe. We would not be standing here right now, all of us together, if it was not for him. So please help us honor him now, as we give a 10-bell salute to Terry Bollea, the one and the only, the Immortal, Hulk Hogan,&quot; said Triple H.We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the family and friends of Hulk Hogan.