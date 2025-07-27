CM Punk makes surprising claim following WrestleMania main event

CM Punk made a surprising claim recently after competing in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41. The Second City Saint will also be in action in a marquee match at SummerSlam 2025 next weekend in New Jersey.

Punk spoke at the San Diego Comic Con and suggested that his match against Seth Rollins on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix was bigger than his bout at WrestleMania 41. The former AEW star shared that you only get one shot to make a first impression, and he was in the main event of the first edition of WWE RAW on Netflix.

"So I think the idea was maybe to reset and still head in that direction. But then the Netflix debut came up, and to me, that was a bigger deal than WrestleMania. Because you only get one shot at a first show—at making a first impression. And to be on top of that card? That meant everything," he said.

Punk also complimented everyone in the locker room and noted how much of a big deal it was to him to be in the main event of RAW's debut episode on the streaming platform.

"Every time I walk in the locker room, I’m just like—I’m kind of flabbergasted that I’m surrounded by such talented people. So, you know, to main event on top of the first Netflix RAW was… yeah, it was a huge deal," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 after Paul Heyman helped The Visionary emerge victorious.

Former WWE writer reacts to CM Punk's title shot at SummerSlam

Vince Russo recently suggested that putting the World Heavyweight Championship on CM Punk would not help the company.

Punk won a Gauntlet match earlier this month to earn a match against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE SummerSlam. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Punk didn't need the title and that it was time for younger stars to be in the spotlight.

"I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again, man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in this company. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man." [From 16:07 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if CM Punk can capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next weekend.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

