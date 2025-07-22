WWE making a big mistake with CM Punk; wrestling veteran blasts title plans ahead of SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not in favor of CM Punk winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The star has a huge match against the champ, Gunther, at SummerSlam.

Punk was charged this week on RAW, just two weeks ahead of his SummerSlam clash against Gunther. He cut a promo about how he's been preparing for a vicious competitor like the Ring General all his life. The World Heavyweight Champion interrupted the promo, and the two stars took some verbal jabs at each other.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo felt putting the title on Punk wouldn't help the company. He agreed that the hardcore fans would probably enjoy the Best in the World as the champ but it would not elevate other talent in the company. The veteran writer noted that it was high time WWE pushed some of the younger stars to the top.

"I don't think a belt on CM Punk does anything. Again man, they're marks for Punk. They're gonna sing along with Punk whether he has a belt or not. They've got to start elevating other people in the company, bro. Everybody is in the 42-43-year-old-plus club, and we got to start handing this thing over, man." [From 16:07 onwards]

CM Punk and Gunther have never faced each other in singles combat. It will be interesting to see how the highly anticipated clash goes down at SummerSlam.

