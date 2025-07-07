7 Kristen Bell shows and movies to watch if you liked her in 'Nobody Wants This'

Kristen Bell has solidified her position as one of the most recognized and versatile actresses in the television industry for over a decade. Her recent performance in Netflix's romantic comedy series Nobody Wants This has got fans gushing over her all over again.

The premise of the film follows an unlikely romance between Joanne (portrayed by Kristen Bell) and Noah, a rabbi (played by Adam Brody). The series' themes of interfaith romance, nostalgic romance, and self-growth resonate deeply with viewers.

Kristen Bell's engaging performance in the series has sparked new curiosity among viewers to explore more of her exceptional work.

Her acting skills, spanning various mediums and genres, as seen in shows and movies like Veronica Mars, The Good Place, and Bad Moms have built a reputation for excelling in multiple genres.

1) Veronica Mars

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Veronica Mars became a breakthrough for Kristen Bell in the entertainment industry. This popular teen mystery series ran for four seasons. The series blends mystery elements with witty dialogue and complex character development.

The series follows Veronica, a high school student and private investigator, as she solves mysteries in her fictional hometown in California. Kristen Bell's portrayal brings a lot more nuance and wit to the role. She successfully balances resilience and vulnerability throughout the show's run. Bell gained critical acclaim and numerous award nominations.

The series is available on Amazon Prime.

2) The Good Place

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

The Good Place showcases one of Bell's most popular television performances. The NBC comedy series explores philosophical themes through humor. Kristen Bell plays the role of Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who learns that she has been transported to the afterlife by mistake. The series ran for four seasons and became a fan favorite.

Bell's character's moral transition journey provided the actress with rich context to explore. She demonstrates the character's transformation from a mean to a caring person with subtlety and nuance.

The performance required both emotional and comedic timing, as well as emotional depth and nuance. And Kristen Bell delivers both very smoothly throughout the series.

The series' unique setup allowed the actress to showcase her range. She handled complicated life discussions with great ease. Her chemistry with the ensemble cast enhanced the charm of each show.

This series is available on Netflix.

3) Frozen & Frozen 2

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This animated movie demonstrated that Kristen Bell's entertaining skills go beyond the screen. She lends her voice to Princess Anna in Disney's Frozen franchise, which has brought her worldwide critical acclaim.

The animated franchise turned into a cultural breakthrough after its release. Bell's portrayal of the determined and optimistic princess resonated with fans globally. Additionally, her singing chops added more nuance and authenticity to the character.

The first Frozen movie showcased Kristen Bell's potential to bring softness to an animated character. Anna's relationship with her sister, Elsa, contributed to the emotional depth of the narrative. Bell's portrayal captured the essence of the character as she transitioned from isolation to connection.

Meanwhile, the second part continued Anna's story with a more substantial and evident character arc. Kristen Bell made her arrival yet again to add charm to the character with renewed energy. The sequel explores themes of self-discovery and sacrifice.

The two films are available on Disney+.

4) Bad Moms

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Bad Moms features Kristen Bell as part of an ensemble cast of witty actresses. The premise of the story follows three mothes and their experiences with parenting and their friendship. Bell plays Kiki Moore, an exhausted stay-at-home mom of four kids.

The intense themes of modern motherhood and societal expectations are represented through comedy. The actress's performance brings more rawness and relatability to the concerned parent character.

This movie allowed Bell to showcase her comedic skills on screen, alongside recognized actresses such as Kathryn Hahn and Mila Kunis. Additionally, her depiction of Kiki balanced genuine parental worries with humor.

The character's journey from helplessness to empowerment resonates deeply with viewers. Bell, through this role, demonstrates her ability to take on any task she undertakes. The movie's success at the box office proved her potential to gain a fan following through her experience in the industry.

This film is available on Amazon Prime.

5) Forgetting Sarah Marshall

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall set a crucial milestone in Bell's career. She plays the titular character, a television actress whose relationship with her partner falls apart. The romantic comedy showcases Bell's potential to portray a complex character.

This film's success contributed to further growth of Bell's career. Her chemistry with actor Jason Segel in this movie gave various memorable comedic sequences.

Bell's performance in Forgetting Sarah Marshall displayed her caliber beyond the show. Moreover, the films' popular ensemble cast enhanced her role and earned her a nomimation for Female Breakout Star at the 2008 Teen Choice Award.

This film is available on Amazon Prime.

6) Gossip Girl

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This sitcom became a cultural phenomenon due to its compelling star cast and storytelling. However, the pillar of this series turned out to be Bell's role as mysterious narrator throughout its six-season run.

Despite her being invisible for most of the series, her voice became the core of the series. Bell's narration provided crucial commentary on the lives of elite teenagers in Manhattan. The character's identity remained a mystery until the last season.

Bell's participation in Gossip Girl significantly expanded her popularity. The show's critical acclaim introduced her to a new generation of audiences.

This series is available on Netflix.

7) The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Netflix)

This Netflix black comedy miniseries provided a platform for Bell to parody thriller genres while showcasing her satirical and dramatic abilities. The series follows Anna Whitaker (portrayed by Kristen Bell), a woman struggling with hallucinations and mental health issues. The dark comedy required Bell to blend humor with serious themes, and her acting anchored the series.

The dark comedy required Bell to balance humor with serious subject matter. Her performance anchored the limited series. The show parodied recognizable thriller tropes while staying true to the mysterious elements. Bell's portrayal of Anna brought nuance and depth to the character.

Kristen Bell's multifaceted filmography offers something for every viewer who liked her performance in Nobody Wants This.

