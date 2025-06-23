Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ending explained: Do Aldous and Sarah end up together?

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a romantic comedy film directed by Nicholas Stoller from a screenplay by the film's lead actor, Jason Segel. It was released across the United States on April 18, 2008, by Universal Pictures.

The film follows a music composer, Peter Bretter, who was recently dumped by his TV star girlfriend, Sarah Marshall. To get over the breakup, Peter goes to Hawaii, but winds up staying at the same resort as Sarah and her new boyfriend, Aldous Snow. Here's the official synopsis:

"Devastated after being dumped, a musician takes a healing trip to Hawaii but winds up at the same resort as his TV star ex and her famous new boyfriend."

Rachel, a desk clerk at the resort, helps Peter navigate his feelings, and they eventually begin a romantic relationship. On the other hand, Aldous dumps Sarah after realising that she is not over her ex.

The main actors in the film include Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand, while Bill Hader and Jonah Hill appear in supporting roles. The film is now considered a comedy classic, cementing the careers of its lead actors as Hollywood stars.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Reader's discretion is advised.

Peter goes to Hawaii to forget Sarah Marshall

Forgetting Sarah Marshall primarily follows Jason Segel's Peter Bretter, a sweet-natured but somewhat insecure composer for a hit crime procedural. His entire world revolves around his celebrity girlfriend, Sarah Marshall, played by Kristen Bell. In the opening scene of the film, Sarah dumps Peter unexpectedly, shattering the core of his life.

To get over her, Peter follows his brother, Brian's, advice and tries to seek comfort in a random encounter with a woman. However, it doesn't work because, due to his work, Peter has to watch Sarah's face every day. So he decides to get away from it all and spend a few days in a luxury resort in Oahu, Hawaii.

His hope for a relaxed vacation is shattered when he sees Sarah and her new boyfriend, British rock star Aldous Snow, staying at the same luxury resort. The desk clerk, Rachel, played by Mila Kunis, offers him a complimentary suite out of pity.

Aldous breaks up with Sarah in Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The presence of Sarah and the eccentric, philosophical, and surprisingly charming Aldous around him becomes a nightmare for Peter, leading to several awkward and uncomfortable encounters that lead to even more uncomfortable conversations.

However, the situation gets better as he finds a friend and confidante in Rachel. After spending time together, the comfort between them begin to shape into a romance. On the other hand, the relationship between Sarah and Aldous begins getting sour after her new TV show gets cancelled. She also becomes increasingly jealous of the budding romance between Rachel and Peter.

One night, Sarah's behavior confirms Aldous's suspicion that she wasn't over her ex. He breaks up with her and flies back to England for his 18-month world tour.

Peter realises his love for Rachel at the end of Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The next day, after finding out about Aldous's exit, Peter tries to comfort Sarah. She breaks down, kisses him, and admits that she still has feelings for him, offering to reconcile their relationship.

When Peter tells this to Rachel, she asks him to leave and forget her. He flies back to LA in about the same condition he had arrived in Oahu, and begins working on his dream Dracula puppet opera project. He hesitantly sends an invitation to Rachel, who had once encouraged him to follow his heart.

After initial hesitation, she attends the show and the two embrace each other after the show. Forgetting Sarah Marshall, in its short runtime, presented a messy and hilarious journey of healing. It is available to stream on Apple TV+ and Netflix.

