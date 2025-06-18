Who is Kayla Radomski? Age and all about Jason Segel's partner as HIMYM star gets engaged

Jason Segel recently got engaged to Kayla Radomski. The news was first reported by the Daily Mail on June 17, 2025, saying that the proposal happened on Monday, June 16, at the Pasadena-based The Huntington Library.

An insider told the outlet that the proposal was reportedly organized in a rose garden located at the venue. 34-year-old Radomski accepted the How I Met Your Mother star’s proposal, following which the duo reportedly had a private dinner at the same place.

Notably, Jason Segel is said to have also brought a photographer to capture the moment of the proposal. The pair additionally seemed to have thanked all those working at the library for helping to prepare the proposal.

For the unversed, Kayla Radomski has been pursuing a career as a dancer over the years. According to People magazine, she had participated in So You Think You Can Dance season 5. Although Radomski did not emerge as the winner, she was placed in the fourth position. Kayla is additionally active in the world of acting.

Details about Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel’s relationship remain unknown to the public, but they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in 2024. This happened after the duo was spotted together for the first time at the Halloween Horror Nights in October the previous year.

Radomski also expressed her love for Segel in an Instagram post in 2024, which included a photo taken at the premiere of the second season of Shrinking, which airs on Apple TV+. The caption read:

“Nothing makes me happier than to stand by your side and see your light shine so bright!!! Not only are you so talented but your kindness and the way you make everyone around you feel seen and loved is unmatched. I cannot wait for the world to see your incredible performance this season.”

Kayla Radomski is a dancer and actress: Career and other details explained

Kayla Radomski spent her childhood in Wisconsin, according to Broadway World. She developed an interest in dancing at the same time, following which she received a Schomer Lichtner Scholarship from the Milwaukee Ballet School. Radomski later enrolled at the Indianapolis-based Butler University.

Radomski is also a member of the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret. Back in 2017, Kayla appeared for an interview with Dance Mogul magazine, saying that she joined dance classes at the age of two. Radomski said that she trained herself in multiple dance styles and attended several dance conventions. She also opened up on other details about her early life.

“I knew at a young age I wanted to be an entertainer, so it basically became my life. I had a few very close friends who I got to spend time with and still be a kid with. I loved amusement parks and DISNEY, still to this day haha, so I have always been a kid at heart, but that always came with lots of work and focus on my craft,” she said.

Kayla Radomski mentioned during the conversation that she suffered some injuries as a dancer, including ruptures in the two discs of her lower back and ligaments in one of her ankles. She addressed the experience of going through a lot of pain resulting from the injuries.

“I never let those injuries stand in my way. I dealt with them, nursed them, worked to strengthen those areas back to new. It’s so important as a dancer to take really good care of your body physically and mentally,” she said.

As mentioned previously, Kayla participated in So You Think You Can Dance more than ten years ago. Her dancing skills were praised by choreographer Sonya Tayeh during the auditions.

In addition, Kayla Radomski has been featured in a short film, Ukrainian Dance Movie. She also appeared in a horror film titled Bunker. Radomski is also active on her Instagram with more than 22,000 followers.

While the news of the duo’s engagement is trending, Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski have not addressed anything about their marriage plans.

