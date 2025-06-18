Who was Dave Scott? Mariah Carey’s ex Bryan Tanaka and others pay tribute as ‘Step Up 2’ choreographer dies at 52

Dave Scott, of the Step Up 2: The Streets fame, passed away on June 16, 2025, at the age of 52. The cause of his demise remains undisclosed at the time of writing. He was a California-based choreographer, hip-hop dance instructor, and talent developer.

The news of his death was announced on his official Instagram account, @theofficialdavescott, on Monday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Dave Scott, who touched so many lives with his warmth, kindness, and spirit. During this difficult time, we are doing our best to honor his memory in the way he deserves with love, dignity, and respect," the statement read.

The post was accompanied by a picture of the deceased, with the words "In loving memory of David Lee Scott Jr. August 15, 1972 - June 16, 2025" written on it. Three videos showing Scott's dance moves and choreography were also included.

“In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to contribute towards memorial arrangements and helping us celebrate Dave Scott's life in a meaningful way, with a celebration of life,” the text concluded.

In the wake of Dave Scott's demise, many industry insiders paid their tributes. For instance, his fellow dancer, choreographer, actor, and creative director, Bryan Tanaka, who previously dated singer-songwriter Mariah Carey, wrote in the comments:

“You inspired so many, including me. The power in your movement spoke so many things. I see you.”

Likewise, Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough shared two emojis: a praying hand and a broken heart. Glee stars Kevin McHale and Harry Shum Jr. also mourned the death of Scott.

"Dave was like a big brother to so many of us. When I felt really out of place amongst so many great performers, he always made me comfortable and confident. Watching him dance and teach was a gift,” McHale wrote.

Bryan Tanaka and Derek Hough pay tributes to Dave Scott. (Image via Instagram)

Harry, on the other hand, wrote that the news "hit hard," and credited the deceased for giving him confidence as a dancer and performer.

“This one hits hard. You gave me so much confidence as a performer and welcomed me with open arms to your dance world that many were inspired by. Thank you for spreading so much joy with your love of dance. May you rest in peace, brother Dave,” Shum Jr. wrote.

So You Think You Can Dance alum Comfort Fedoke and actress Debbie Allen were among others who paid their tributes to Dave Scott.

Kevin McHale and Harry Shum Jr. pay tributes to Dave Scott. (Image via Instagram)

All you need to know about Dave Scott

According to IMDb and broadwaydancecenter.com, Dave Scott was born and raised in Compton, California. He never received formal training and began dancing as a hobby at the age of 15. Scott regarded Michael Jackson as his inspiration and learned to dance by watching his videos, musicals, and movies, such as Beat Street and Breakin'.

Hip-hop dancers Stefan "Mr. Wiggles" Clemente and Timothy "Popin' Pete" Soloman were also his idols. Dave formed his dance crews as a teenager and competed against other crews, but eventually attended Weber State University in Utah to earn an associate's degree in business.

While in Utah, Dave Scott was discovered by Rob Base's manager while dancing in a club and was included in the artist's concert tour. When he returned to his home state, he continued to work on tours and music videos, collaborating with artists such as Ginuwine, Tyrese, Brian McKnight, Jon B, Bow Wow, Samuel L. Jackson, Channing Tatum, and Columbus Short, among others.

Over the years, he choreographed TV and big-screen projects, including Bones, Made of Honor, The Wade Robson Project, Stomp the Yard, Dance Flick, Step It Up and Dance, You Got Served, Step Up 2: The Streets, seasons 7 and 8 of Dancing with the Stars, Battle of the Year: Dreamteam, and So You Think You Can Dance's third season onward.

Dave Scott also formed the teen R&B groups B2K and Mindless Behavior, serving as their lead choreographer and stylist. He has judged and mentored on dance shows and choreographed video games, including Black Eyed Pea Experience for Kinect on Xbox and The Hip Hop Dance Experience.

The late artist also taught dance at Debbie Allen's Dance Academy, was a member of the PULSE Dance Convention, and served as the director of the LA-based Hip-Hop Intensive. He choreographed commercials for Chevy and Pantene and hosted the MTV show Countdown to America's Best Dance Crew.

As a choreographer, dancer, and talent developer, Dave Scott has also received several accolades. He has been featured across multiple publications, including Dance Spirit, Arena Magazine, LA Times West Magazine, King, Vibe, and Grip.

The latest post on Scott's Instagram page announcing his death remembered him as "an icon, a legend, a father, and a dear friend."

“The weight of this loss will send ripples through time. But his memory and legacy will continue to live on. We love you, Dave Scott, and everything you’ve accomplished, and the joy and comfort you’ve brought to people will never be forgotten,” the post was captioned.

A GoFundMe link was provided in the bio to fundraise for his memorial service and to "celebrate Dave Scott's life with a proper send off." The post also asked his 46.4K followers to circulate it among the deceased's fans worldwide.

