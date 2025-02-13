Who is Charm La'Donna? Meet the choreographer behind Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance

Choreographer Charm La'Donna is the woman behind Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime performance, which took place on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Over the years, Charm has worked with some big names, including Beyoncé, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Harry Styles, to name a few.

Charm, aka Charmaine Jordan, born on May 14, 1988, in Compton, California, got into a recreational center that offered dance activities back when she was a child. As per an article published in Dance Magazine in September 2022, Charm La'Donna aspired to become a dancer from a very tender age, and she even told her mother about the same when she was only three.

She was transferred to Regina's School of the Arts from the recreational center to receive further training before being shifted to Miss Monica's Dance School. The first project she worked on was a music video by Ma$e, which was then led by popular choreographer Fatima Robinson. According to the Dance Magazine article, Robinson said:

"Her choreography skills were always stellar. She's both street and trained, which made her extra-special. Her musicality­ has always been great, and it’s wonderful to watch how she commands the room with calmness and confidence."

Super Bowl LIX wasn't the first time she worked with Kendrick Lamar. As per her website, she was involved in Lamar's Squabble Up, Rich Spirit, and his 2022 Glastonbury performance. Charm La'Donna was also behind the choreography of Kendrick's performance at his Big Stepper's Tour.

She has further choreographed Beyoncé's performance at the Netflix Christmas Halftime Show in December 2024, Meghan Trainor's performance in Mother, and The Weeknd's act at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show.

In 2006, Charm La'Donna graduated from Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in world arts and culture from UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles).

In 2024, Charm La'Donna signed with WME to kickstart her profile as a filmmaker

In October 2024, Charm La'Donna signed with the entertainment agency WME. She then shared her feelings about joining the company on X (formerly Twitter). In a tweet shared on October 9, 2024, she wrote how "blessed" she felt upon joining WME. The tweet further read:

"My career has always been about pursuing my passions and challenging myself. As I make a shift in my career to a filmmaker, signing with WME is such a blessing 🤍."

In October, while talking to Variety about her involvement with the company, she said:

"I’m excited to join WME, an agency that resonates with my commitment to building my brand and achieving my creative aspirations. Their expertise will be instrumental as I embark on this new chapter in my filmmaking career."

Variety then reported that as she was starting to build her profile as a filmmaker. Charm La'Donna also worked on lucrative campaigns for big brands like Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week and Clinique.

Previously, in August 2022, Complex spoke to her when she was choreographing Kendrick Lamar for The Big Steppers Tour. She said that Lamar was one of the artists who gave her an opportunity to showcase her talent, which she accepted. She also spoke about her relationship with her mentor, Fatima Robinson, and said that she received multiple opportunities when she was working with Fatima.

Charm La'Donna has further received the MTV Video Music Award twice for her choreography on Rosalía and J Balvin's Con Altura in 2019 and then in 2024 for Dua Lipa's Houdini.

