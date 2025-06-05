“I did ballet for 10 years. Why not?”— Summer House star Ciara Miller expresses interest in joining Dancing with the Stars

Rumors about Summer House star Ciara Miller joining the next season of Dancing with the Stars have been circulating. In an interview with US Weekly, published on June 4, Ciara shared her thoughts on the rumors and expressed her desire to join the dancing show.

While Ciara didn't confirm the rumors, she said she would be interested in participating in DWTS. She shared that she had 10 years of experience in ballet and felt she could be a good fit for the show.

“Yeah, why not? I mean, I grew up dancing. I did ballet for 10 years. Why not? I would totally. I would love that, honestly, but whatever’s right for me at the right time,” she said in the interview.

Summer House star Ciara Miller has a perfect DWTS professional dancing partner in mind

Recently, rumors have been circulating about Ciara Miller's participation in the next season of Dancing with the Stars. The rumor was shared by Bravo's Instagram fan pages like @BravoandCocktails, which talked about Ciara's inclusion beside Robert Irwin and Alix Earle.

Neither ABC nor Ciara has officially announced that the reality TV star would be part of Dancing with the Stars later this year. However, Ciara has a desire to join the show and showcase her years of dancing experience.

In her interview with US Weekly, Ciara expressed interest in the dancing competition, saying that she would "love" to be part of the show. However, she noted that she would do it only if it fit with the current state of her life and came at the "right time."

While Ciara is not confirmed for season 34, she knows which professional dancing partner she would like to share the stage with and learn salsa, foxtrot, and other ballroom dances in the process.

The Summer House star thinks Val Chmerkovskiy would be a perfect partner for her. She noted that she wanted to partner up with someone who would be hard on her and push her to bring out the best in her.

“In my head, maybe Val [Chmerkovskiy]. I want someone who is hard on me. Like, ‘You got to get this down.’ We’d have to work so hard. I don’t want any funny games. We’re in there to work!” she said in the interview.

Further in the interview, Ciara reflected on the recent season of Summer House and said that she would just like to get past the drama that took place.

Talking about the final part of the reunion episode, the reality TV star said that through the reunion discussion, they were able to leave everything behind so that they don't have to talk about it again in the future. While reunions can be stressful often, she noted that it was a "very healing" experience for her.

“We leave everything at the reunion and then we can never talk about it again, so I think that’s very healing,” the Summer House star said in the interview.

When asked to rate the recent season on a scale of messiness, Ciara gave it an eight. Though she responded playfully, she admitted she wasn’t sure how much messier things could get next season, and noted fans would have to just wait for it.

“I would say an eight. I don’t even know how much messier it can get next summer, but I guess we will see,” she said.

Summer House season 9 episodes are available on Bravo and Peacock. The season recently ended on June 5 with the premiere of Reunion Part 2, which brought back the cast for one last time to reflect on the dramatic things that happened during the season.

