What happened to Bart and Krista Halderson? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

ABC's famed true-crime show, 20/20, is all set to cover the brutal double murder of Wisconsin couple, Bart and Krista Halderson, in its upcoming episode. What is more chilling about this case is that their younger son, Chandler Halderson, was behind the murders, and for a motive that seems too shallow to be true. This remains one of the most harrowing cases in the history of Dane County.

This case will be the subject of the upcoming episode of 20/20, titled Road Map to Murder, which premieres on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST on ABC. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Bart and Krista Halderson were a seemingly happy couple living in Windsor, Wisconsin, with a beautiful home and two grown sons. But when Bart and Krista went missing over a July Fourth holiday weekend, authorities began looking for the couple, eventually finding them murdered and dismembered in various locations. As law enforcement zeroed in on a suspect, a clue on social media helped lead them to someone closer to Bart and Krista than anyone could have imagined."

What exactly happened with Bart and Krista Halderson was never revealed, but their son killed them and dismembered them before dumping them off in remote locations. Their remains were found by the police, and Chandler was eventually arrested and charged with the crime.

What happened to Bart and Krista Halderson, and who was behind it?

On July 7, 2021, Bart and Krista Halderson, who seemingly had a perfect life in Windsor, Wisconsin, with two sons, both doing well in their respective fields, suddenly went missing. As far as they knew, their younger son, who was studying for an IT degree, had landed a job at the prestigious SpaceX.

On July 7, 2021, Bart and Krista Halderson were reported missing by their son, Chandler, who claimed that they had gone to their family cabin for the Fourth of July weekend. When Chandler initially said that they may have gone to a casino, the police had their first shred of doubt, as it would be very unlikely for them.

While investigating this and interviewing friends and family members, they discovered some offsetting clues. Both Bart and Krista Halderson's cars were in the garage at their home. Moreover, the cabin had no signs of recent use.

A big breakthrough came when a resident of the nearby village of Cottage Grove reported seeing Chandler in a remote wooded area on July 5, 2021. Police searched this area and found a human torso. It was later ascertained that it belonged to Bart Halderson. An autopsy revealed that he was shot to death and dismembered. Scissors, a saw blade, and bolt cutters were also found in a nearby oil drum.

Soon, Chandler's girlfriend, Cathryn Mellender, provided a key piece of evidence to the police. She used to track her boyfriend through Snapchat and had seen him at the Wisconsin River on July 3, 2021. The police searched this area and discovered the remains of Krista Halderson.

With both the remains found in scenes where Chandler Halderson had been, he was charged with the murders of Bart and Krista Halderson. Prosecutors alleged that they were killed because Chandler had made up elaborate lies about his college and job and was on the verge of getting caught. To avoid this, he had killed his parents.

He was ultimately sentenced to life.

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in more detail.

