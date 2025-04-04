What happened to John Chakalos? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC 

Among the topics the latest episode of 20/20 plans to cover is the murder of real estate tycoon John Chakalos, who was shot to death in his own bed in 2013. The case was rigorously investigated but never solved. Shortly after, his daughter, Linda Carman, also died mysteriously, making his grandson, Nathan Carman, the primary suspect.

This case will be covered in detail in the upcoming episode of 20/20, slated to air on April 4, 2025, at 9.00 PM EST. A brief synopsis for the episode reads:

"Nathan Carman was found alone at sea, adrift on a life raft during a fishing trip with his mother, Linda, in 2016. When a cargo ship rescued Nathan following an extensive Coast Guard search, Linda was nowhere to be found."

It continues:

"Now, in an all-new “20/20,” co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigates this shocking case that left many wondering if 22-year-old Nathan was a loving son or a calculated killer when it came to light that his mother’s disappearance followed the unsolved murder of Nathan’s millionaire grandfather, John Chakalos."

Ahead of the upcoming episode of 20/20, let's take a closer look at who John Chakalos was and what happened to him.

Who was John Chakalos, and what happened to him?

John Chakalos, a renowned real estate developer based in Connecticut, primarily worked in the development of nursing homes and extended care facilities throughout New England. A decorated World War II veteran, John attended high school in Middletown, Connecticut, where he met his future wife, Rita Baranowski.

John further received a B.S. in textile engineering from Bradford Durfee College of Technology in 1951. In 1954, he married Rita, and the couple settled in Windsor, where they raised their four daughters, Elaine, Linda, Charlene, and Valerie.

John Chakalos' business took off well, and soon, the man became one of the biggest real estate developers in town. He also built a grand manor in New Hampshire, which became a sight during the holiday seasons for its exuberant decorations. In his later years, John split his time between this manor and his home in Windsor, which he also used as an office space.

Expand Tweet

Tragedy struck when Rita lost her battle with cancer, leaving the whole family, especially John, grieving. Still, John, who believed family to be the most important thing in life, did not stop his business ordeals, and approaching 90, he continued working full-time.

On December 20, 2013, Elaine went to John's house to check on him. But what she found was horrifying. John Chakalos was shot to death in his bed in his Windsor home. He was reportedly shot twice in the head and once in the chest. There was no sign of forced entry or burglary, indicating that someone who knew John Chakalos did it.

However, the secret to this murder was never really unearthed.

His grandson, Nathan Carman, remained a person of interest in the investigation, but there was not enough evidence linking him to this. Suspicion deepened when Nathan's mother, Linda Carman, mysteriously died at sea.

Both cases, still officially unsolved, will be covered in the upcoming episode of 20/20, airing at 9.00 PM EST on Friday.

