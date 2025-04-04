What happened to Nathan Carman? Details explored ahead of 20/20 on ABC

When Nathan Carman was found floating in a life raft off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016, few could have imagined what awaited the family, which had witnessed a murder less than three years prior. What began as a miraculous tale of survival quickly transformed into something sinister, and the twists in the case grew far beyond anything anyone could have anticipated.

Ad

The fate of Nathan Carman, the murder of Linda Carman, and the earlier murder of real-estate tycoon John Chakalos will all be the focus of 20/20's upcoming episode, set to premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 9 pm EST. A brief logline for the episode reads:

"Nathan Carman was found alone at sea, adrift on a life raft during a fishing trip with his mother, Linda, in 2016. When a cargo ship rescued Nathan following an extensive Coast Guard search, Linda was nowhere to be found.

Ad

Trending

"Now, in an all-new “20/20,” co-anchor Deborah Roberts investigates this shocking case that left many wondering if 22-year-old Nathan was a loving son or a calculated killer when it came to light that his mother’s disappearance followed the unsolved murder of Nathan’s millionaire grandfather, John Chakalos."

Nathan Carman was ultimately arrested for his mother's murder, along with many other charges, but he died in federal custody in 2023.

Ad

Who was Nathan Carman, and what did he do?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nathan Carman was part of John Chakalos's family. Chakalos was a wealthy real estate businessman in Connecticut. Nathan was the son of Linda Carman, one of John Chakalos's four daughters. He grew up in Middletown, Connecticut. His parents divorced early in his life, and he stayed with his mother.

Nathan was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at a young age, which led to difficulties with socializing and making friends. After the death of his horse, Nathan ran away from home, causing quite an ordeal for his family. He also exhibited other behavioral issues, according to some reports.

Ad

On the morning of December 20, 2013, John Chakalos was found shot to death in his Windsor home. Authorities scrambled for leads, but the case remained unsolved. Nathan became a person of interest since he stood to gain financially from his grandfather's death.

This became more evident in September 2016 when Linda went fishing with Nathan. This had been their shared activity after Nathan moved out of their house. A year before, he had purchased a 31-foot boat named Chicken Pox and insured it with the Boat Owners Association of the United States.

Ad

The pair set out on the boat but did not return the following day, raising alarm bells and prompting a full-scale search. On September 25, 2016, eight days after they set sail, Nathan was found by a commercial Chinese freight ship found Nathan.

However, several things seemed off. Not only did the Coast Guard receive no distress signal, but the insurance company also refused to pay out, citing that the boat's sinking was likely not accidental and involved potential criminal wrongdoing.

Ad

Additionally, it seemed strange that Nathan had time to take out the lifeboat, wear a life jacket, and make a smooth escape before the ship sank, yet he could not locate his mother in a 31-foot boat. All of this raised suspicions against Nathan.

Where is Nathan Carman now?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things escalated when Nathan Carman tried to inherit a part of his grandfather's fortune. His aunts filed a lawsuit against Nathan, accusing him of killing John Chakalos and Linda Carman.

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Nathan was arrested and charged with eight counts that included the murder of Linda Carman. However, before he could go to trial, he was found dead in custody on June 15, 2023.

The probable cause of the death is suicide, but it was never revealed to the public. His funeral took place on June 22, 2023.

Ad

The upcoming episode of 20/20 will cover this case in detail. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback