Who does Dan Humphrey end up with in Gossip Girl? Penn Badgley labels his teen drama character as "TV ugly and poor"

Penn Badgley recently appeared for an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on April 23, 2025, where he spoke about his character Dan Humphrey, featured in all the seasons of the popular TV series, Gossip Girl.

Notably, Dan was known for his close friendship with people such as Nate Archibald. Humphrey disclosed in season 6 that he was an anonymous blogger, also known as 'Gossip Girl.' Apart from this, he ended up being with Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively, as they tied the knot towards the end of the show after being in an on-and-off relationship.

During his latest conversation with Alex Cooper, the Easy A star was questioned if he could relate to Dan in any manner. Penn Badgley said in his response:

“It’s not that hard. He’s like, he’s, isn’t he kind? He’s not quiet, is he? He’s TV quiet. The same way he’s TV... ugly, and poor. He’s the quiet ugly poor kid. Like ‘Okay guys, sure, sure, sure.’”

Apart from this, Penn Badgley said that there was a time when people had the same opinion about him in real life as they did for Dan Humphrey. In addition, he recalled the moment when he was cast for the show, saying that he had lost interest in the small screen and even dismissed the offer to play the role.

However, the Do Over star explained that he did not “just kind of turn it down” and continued:

“I mean, I said, ‘So grateful you thought of me, wish you well, but no thanks.’ They went on to try and cast the whole thing and cast Dan. They, evidently, could cast everybody but Dan.”

Gossip Girl and You crossover: Penn Badgley says it is unlikely to happen

While the Baltimore, Maryland native has accumulated a huge fan base for playing the lead in various shows, he is currently known for being featured as Joe Goldberg in the Netflix psychological thriller, You.

Penn Badgley spoke to E! News on Tuesday, April 22, saying that he was well aware of a “joke,” which claims that the narration of his character from You would be a perfect fit for Gossip Girl. He clarified that it would not happen.

“That’s never gonna happen, though, just to be clear. Never gonna happen,” he said.

The Margin Call star also mentioned that Gossip Girl became successful because of Kristen Bell’s voice being featured in all the seasons, and that it had become iconic at the same time. He said that he intended to collaborate with Bell at another time and addressed the same by saying that he was looking for a romantic comedy where he and Bell could work together.

Speaking about the upcoming season of You, Penn Badgley said that Joe had not changed at all, and he was the same person that audiences had been witnessing on screen. He elaborated a little bit more by saying:

“What we are about, in the final sense, is looking under that hood and taking it apart and dismantling him. And it’s – I think it’s a really satisfying journey.”

The final season of You is arriving on Netflix on April 24, 2025, with 10 episodes. The new installment will also feature Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews.

