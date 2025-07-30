Acapulco season 4 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Acapulco season 4 episode 4 will be released at 12 am ET on August 6, 2025. Season 4 starts with the tension at Las Colinas continuing to grow as Alejandro Vera starts to implement aggressive cost-cutting measures. That includes cutting staff overtime and benefits, which sees the staff walk out to protest for better working conditions.

At the heart of the protest are Maximo and Memo, who lead the walkout protest over the course of Acapulco season 4 episode 3. Their protest slowly gains power with the help of Maximo’s sister Sara, and Vera soon begins to take notice. Meanwhile, Nora and Esteban begin a comedic investigation following their neighbour, Juan’s death, especially as the duo is convinced that the death wasn’t an accident.

They even break into his house and find a death threat note, which further convinces them that the death wasn’t an accident. Things take a turn after they create a fake petition to help them discover the killer by comparing the handwriting, and out of all the people, only Senor Cabrera refuses to sign.

It leads to a few funny consequences, and to make matters even more interesting, in the present-day timeline, older Maximo's tale of the protest has inspired Gustavo. He had been blocked creatively over the last few weeks, but thanks to Maximo, he has now overcome his block for the Las Colinas mural.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

When does Acapulco season 4 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Acapulco season 4 episode 4 is set to premiere at 12 am ET on August 6, 2025. The episode will be written by Hailey Chavez and will likely continue the storyline from where it left off.

Here’s when to watch the new episode in major time zones:

Regions Release date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) August 6 12:00 AM Central Time (CT) August 5 11:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) August 5 10:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) August 5 9:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) August 6 5:00 AM Central European Time (CET) August 6 6:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) August 6 9:30 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) August 6 9:30 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) August 6 2:00 PM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) August 6 4:00 PM

Viewers can stream Acapulco season 4 episode 4 exclusively on Apple TV+. An Apple TV+ subscription is required. The streaming platform offers it at $9.99/month with a seven-day free trial for new users. In addition, those with a newly purchased Apple device may be eligible for up to three months of Apple TV+ for free.

How many episodes are left in Acapulco season 4?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Acapulco season 4 has a total of ten episodes and will conclude on September 17, 2025, with new episodes released every Wednesday. Thus, as a result, there are seven episodes left in the season, with Acapulco season 4 episode 4 set to premiere on August 6, 2025. The remaining episodes and their release dates are:

Episode 4: TBA - August 6

Episode 5: TBA - August 13

Episode 6: TBA - August 20

Episode 7: TBA - August 27

Episode 8: TBA - September 3

Episode 9: TBA - September 10

Episode 10: TBA - September 17

A brief recap of Acapulco season 4 episode 3

In Acapulco, season 4 episode 3, Maximo and Memo lead the Las Colinas staff’s walkout protest against Alejandro Vera’s aggressive cost-cutting measures. As a result, the hotel begins to suffer, forcing Vera himself to do some of the work, although his efforts are in vain.

That is, as the number of complaints begins to go up and as Las Colinas’ rankings drop, Vera tries to combat the situation by bringing in new workers. However, even that doesn’t work as they end up making matters worse for the resort.

Meanwhile, Diane is back and has taken up residence in one of the beachfront villas. She offers to buy the hotel from Vera, who vehemently rejects. Eventually, Vera gives in to Maximo and Memo’s demands for the staff as he acknowledges the staff's irreplaceable value to the hotel. It leaves the future of the hotel up in the air, going into Acapulco season 4 episode 4

What to expect from Acapulco season 4 episode 4

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@AppleTV)

Acapulco season 4 episode 4 will likely pick up after the resolution of the staff walkout in episode 3, and thus, the focus will be on the aftermath of the events of the previous episode. It will likely explore the return to normal operations at Las Colinas after the old staff have returned to their previous positions, although with their new dynamic with the management..

There’s bound to be an initial awkwardness between the two parties, with a likely focus on Maximo attempting to get Las Colinas back to its former number 1 position. Not only that, but there will likely be a focus on Memo and Lorena’s ongoing pregnancy. Episode 3 shows the two of them happy after watching their future child’s sonogram.

In the future, Maximo solves Gustavo's creative block, and thus, there is a chance that Acapulco season 4 episode 4 shows off the mural that he paints after being inspired by Maximo’s story in episode 3.

Interested viewers can watch Acapulco season 4 episode 4 on Apple TV+.

