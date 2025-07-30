Acapulco season 4 episode 3 ending explained: What happens to the brave protesters of Las Colinas?

Acapulco season 4 episode 3 was released on July 30, 2025 and in the episode titled Talkin' Bout a Revolution, the storyline kicks off with Maximo and the staff staging a walkout protest against Las Colinas management. However, it ends with a dramatic conclusion, including a confrontation with Vera and the birth of a new mural in the present timeline for Maximo’s new Las Colinas.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Acapulco season 4 episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.

The revelation in Acapulco season 4 episode 3 involves Maximo's decisive actions as he and Memo work together to convince Vera as the staff members stand their ground against his harsh new policies. Vera soon realizes that the soul of the hotel has never been about luxury amenities, but the employees. As a result, Vera agrees to staff's demands, marking an end to their protest.

Instead, he believes it's the people who created Las Colinas’ warm atmosphere i.e. the staff. The episode ends with a surprise compromise and a revelation about Las Colinas’ new rank, which stuns Maximo and sets the stage for future episodes.

Acapulco season 4 episode 3 shows how Maximo and Memo work well as a double-team

Maximo takes viewers back to 1986 in Acapulco season 4 episode 3 with a tale of protest. It starts with the Las Colinas' staff members leaving Alejandro Vera’s birthday party, after discovering that Vera has cut employee benefits. Thus, they start protesting outside the hotel.

But while things are a little rocky at the start, Maximo takes Sara's help to get the attention he wants for the protest. However, the situation takes a turn when Vera hires replacements for the staff, leaving the group and Maximo in a tough situation as they’ve now run out of hope.

That’s when Memo returns, motivated to make his and Morena's yet to be born baby proud. He then nudges his best friend Maximo in the right direction.

Instead of Maximo talking to Vera, he asks Memo to say a few words, and he does his job superbly. The soon-to-be father convinces Vera that the staff is what makes the resort tick and what gives Las Colinas its welcoming atmosphere, not the luxury amenities.

Memo adds that no matter who Vera hires, he won’t be able to replicate that feeling of belonging. Vera eventually agrees, and gives in to Maximo and Memo’s demands for the staff—this brings an end to the protest in Acapulco season 4 episode 3.

What happened to Las Colinas in the staff’s absence?

In the absence of its regular staff that keep the hotel in tip-top shape, Las Colinas suffers badly as Diane watches on, having checked into the resort. The resort’s unique atmosphere and charm disappear in an instant, and the situation becomes particularly evident as Vera starts to struggle with managing guest needs and expectations.

Working with an inexperienced skeleton crew and performing duties well below his pay grade, Vera watches as his hard work goes to waste and thus, agrees to fulfill staff's demands. He also reveals to Maximo that the reason he's ready to give in easily is because the resort's ranking has recently experienced a fall.

Las Colinas used to dominate the rankings list, sitting at the top of the list, but for the first time in many years, it dropped down to second place. That created a tangible business impact that Vera couldn’t deny, and he had to take immediate action to deal with the situation.

Later, Diane even asks Vera to sell her back the resort, considering the drop in ratings, hoping that his vulnerability will force his hand and give her what she wants back. However, Vera refuses, stating that no matter how bad the situation gets for him, he’ll never sell the place to her, even if Diane is the only interested buyer.

Fans can watch Acapulco season 4 episode 3 on Apple TV+.

