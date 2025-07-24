Acapulco season 4 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the show and the roles they play 

Acapulco season 4, which premiered on Apple TV+, is the final season of the American comedy series about Máximo Gallardo, a young man who gets a job at his dream luxury resort, Las Colinas, in Acapulco, Mexico. While working at the resort, Gallardo faces challenges from coworkers, romances, and family while trying to stay true to himself. The first two episodes of season 4 premiered on July 23, 2025.The final season focuses on Gallardo, who has been promoted to Head of Operations, as he does everything he can to make Las Colinas the best resort in Acapulco. The cast of Acapulco season 4 is led by Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon. Other actors returning for the final season are Fernando Carsa, Rafael Cebrián, and Vanessa Bauche.Main cast of Acapulco season 4 and the characters they portrayEugenio Derbez as present‑day Máximo Gallardo RamosEugenio Derbez as present‑day Máximo Gallardo Ramos (Image via Instagram/@ederbez)In Acapulco season 4, Eugenio Derbez plays the titular character, representing Máximo, a businessman whose successful life in Acapulco provides an opportunity for him to reflect upon his beginnings at Las Colinas. Máximo is back in Acapulco to restart the resort and correct mistakes of the past, facilitating and serving as the voice of motivation and emotional lever in the counter-timeline of the show's two intertwined histories.Eugenio Derbez is an iconic Mexican comedian, actor, and director, who is well known across the globe for La familia P. Luche, Instructions Not Included, and CODA. Derbez was one of the first breakthroughs of Latin American comedy to American comedy, appearing in successful Hollywood films such as Overboard and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.Enrique Arrizon as young Máximo Gallardo RamosEnrique Arrizon as young Máximo Gallardo Ramos (Image via Apple TV+)Enrique Arrizon plays a determined, upbeat young Máximo in 1986, who goes from pool boy to up-and-coming star at Las Colinas. Between ambition, love, and obligation, he often faces tough decisions that will determine his future.Enrique Arrizon is a Mexican actor best known for his work in Cannes-screened Las hijas de abril. Graduated from CasAzul drama school, he's also worked in La jefa del campeón and the movie Un mundo raro, demonstrating versatility in both independent film and mass-market telenovelas.Fernando Carsa as GuillermoFernando Carsa as Guillermo (Image via Apple TV+)Memo is Máximo's steadfast best friend and trusted advisor, toiling in the laundry of the resort. He offers comic relief as well as sincere advice, frequently serving to stabilize Máximo during times of crisis. Their close friendship is one of the emotional cornerstones of the show.Fernando Carsa is an American-Mexican actor and musical theater performer. He graduated from UCLA's Ray Bolger Musical Theater Program, and soon after, he became well-known for his stage work and acting. Apaculpo is his first major acting project.Camila Perez as Julia GonzalezCamila Perez (Image via Instagram/@camilaperezto)A receptionist at Las Colinas, Julia is Máximo's long-standing love interest. Shrewd and ethical, she's caught in the conflict of personal ambition and love. Her romance with Máximo is a key romantic thread throughout the seasons.Camila Perez is a Colombian-American actress and has appeared in Gotham, Law &amp; Order: SVU, and Star. She was raised in New York and soon landed TV gigs, playing complex Latina roles that earned her attention for her charisma and range. Her role as Julia is one of her first major acting projects.Apart from the aforementioned actors, here is a list of the remaining cast members and the characters they play in Acapulco season 4.Vanessa Bauche as Nora Gallardo RamosRafael Cebrián as Hector ValeroCarlos Corona as EstebanChord Overstreet as Chad DaviesRegina Reynoso as Sara Gallardo RamosJessica Collins as Diane DaviesRegina Orozco as LupeDamián Alcázar as Don Pablo BonillaJaime Camil as Alejandro VeraCristo Fernández as GustavoKeyla Monterroso Mejia as DulceWhat is Acapulco season 4 all about?Acapulco season 4 takes viewers back to 1986 with young Máximo Gallardo being promoted to Head of Operations at Las Colinas. His role as the leader is put to the test when the resort loses its number one position to another hotel, Alma del Mar. Co-owner Alejandro Vera spies on the competition's edge, only to find that Don Pablo, presumed to be retired, is now operating Alma del Mar using insider information from Las Colinas.With the looming danger of converting Las Colinas into a timeshare, Alejandro mobilizes the employees to battle to save their resort. In the meantime, adult Máximo grapples with the plight of rebuilding a tarnished heritage and faces the repercussions of past betrayals.Professional rivalry, loyalty, and the pressures of defending something worth fighting for are the highlights of the season as both interpretations of Máximo battle to shield what Las Colinas stands for.Where is Acapulco season 4 streaming online? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAcapulco season 4 is available to watch on Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the final season were released on July 23, 2025. The remaining eight episodes of the series will be released every Wednesday until the series finale on September 17, 2025.Apple TV+ offers one subscription model at $9.99 price per month, but viewers can also choose the annual plan at $99.99/year, with a discount of 15% a year compared to the monthly fees.The next episode of Acapulco season 4 is scheduled to drop on July 30, 2025, on Apple TV+.