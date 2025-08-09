The Paper season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Peacock will release the first episode of The Paper season 1 on September 4, 2025. Based on the original show The Office, the setting shifts from a paper supply firm to the Toledo Truth-Teller, a struggling newspaper in the Midwest.

Ad

Domhnall Gleeson stars as Ned Sampson, the new editor-in-chief, alongside Sabrina Impacciatore, Melvin Gregg, and Chelsea Frei.

The ten-episode season adopts a mockumentary style, following the newsroom’s efforts to adapt to challenges in the modern media landscape.

Exact release date for The Paper season 1, and how many episodes will there be in the series

The Paper season 1 (Image via Peacock)

The Paper season 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 4, 2025, on Peacock with a four-episode launch. Two additional episodes will be released every Thursday, with the season concluding on September 25, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The inaugural season will consist of 10 episodes in total. This release schedule combines an initial multi-episode drop with weekly rollouts, providing viewers with several episodes at launch while maintaining a consistent release pace until the season’s end.

Region Date Time US Eastern (ET) Sept 4, 2025 3:00 AM US Central (CT) Sept 4, 2025 2:00 AM US Mountain (MT) Sept 4, 2025 1:00 AM US Pacific (PT) Sept 4, 2025 12:00 AM UK (BST) Sept 4, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe (CEST) Sept 4, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) Sept 4, 2025 3:00 PM Singapore / Hong Kong (SGT/HKT) Sept 4, 2025 3:00 PM

Ad

Where to watch The Paper season 1? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Domnhall Gleeson stars as Ned Sampson in The Paper (Image via Peacock)

The Paper season 1 will be available exclusively on Peacock. Subscribers can access the series through Peacock’s streaming platform on various devices, including smart TVs, mobile apps, and web browsers. The series will be available on Paramount+ in some parts of the world the day after it premieres in the U.S. Different countries will have different release times.

Ad

The Paper season 1 is connected to The Office universe and will stream on Peacock, aligning with NBC Universal’s practice of hosting its comedy properties on its own platform.

All cast members in The Paper season 1 and their characters

Domhnall Gleeson as Ned Sampson

Domnhall Gleeson as Ned Sampson in The Paper (Image via Getty)

Domhnall Gleeson stars as Ned Sampson, the new editor-in-chief of the Toledo Truth-Teller. He is tasked with reviving the struggling local newspaper.

Ad

Gleeson is known for his role as Bill Weasley in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2 (2010-2011). He also appeared in Ex Machina (2014) and Echo Valley (2025), as well as playing General Hux in the Star Wars films.

Sabrina Impacciatore as Esmeralda

Sabrina Impacciatore stars as Esmeralda in The Paper (Image via Getty)

Sabrina Impacciatore plays Esmeralda, the managing editor who uses clickbait journalism to get more people to read her articles.

Ad

She recently appeared in the HBO black comedy series The White Lotus (2022) and the film 7 Women and a Murder (2021).

Melvin Gregg

Melvin Gregg (Image via Getty)

Melvin Gregg joins the core newsroom team in an undisclosed role. He gained recognition for his role in Snowfall (2017-2023) and Nine Perfect Strangers (2018).

Ad

Chelsea Frei

Chelsea Frei (Image via Getty)

Chelsea Frei plays a volunteer reporter at the Toledo Truth-Teller.

Ad

Frei is known for her roles in The Moodys (2019), The Cleaning Lady (2022), and Poker Face (2023). She recently appeared in The Life List (2025) as Megan.

Ramona Young

Ramona Young (Image via Getty)

Ramona Young plays a comedic role within the newsroom ensemble.

Ad

She is known for her regular roles as Kaya on Z Nation (2014), Mona Wu on Legends of Tomorrow (2019–2021), and Eleanor on Never Have I Ever. Her past work also includes appearances in Man Seeking Woman, The Real O'Neals, and Santa Clarita Diet.

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Image via Getty)

Gbemisola Ikumelo appears as part of the newsroom crew in The Paper season 1.

Ad

She is a British actress, comedian, and writer known for her BAFTA-winning short Brain in Gear and the comedy series Famalam, which earned her a Royal Television Society award. Her recent roles include Black Ops (2023–2024), A League of Their Own (2022), Temple (2021), Roadkill (2020), and Mandy (2019).

Alex Edelman

Alex Edelman (Image via Getty)

Alex Edelman provides humor as one of the untrained recruits. He is a stand-up comedian known for his special Alex Edelman: Patient Explorer (2019).

Ad

Tim Key

Tim Key (Image via Getty)

Tim Key appears in a comedic supporting role in The Paper.

Ad

He is an English comedian, actor, and writer known for playing Simon, Alan Partridge’s sidekick. Key won the 2009 Edinburgh Comedy Award and co-created the BAFTA-nominated short The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island. His film credits include Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa (2013), The Double (2013), Greed (2019), and See How They Run (2022).

Oscar Nuñez as Oscar Martinez

Oscar Nuñez returns as Oscar Martinez in The Paper season 1 (Image via Getty)

Oscar Nuñez returns as Oscar Martinez, reprising his role from The Office, where he was a main cast member.

Ad

He has won a Daytime Emmy and several Screen Actors Guild Awards. He was also nominated for a Primetime Emmy. Nuñez helped make Halfway Home (2007) and was in Benched (2014), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2016), and Lucky Hank (2023).

What to expect from The Paper season 1?

The first season of The Paper is set in Toledo, Ohio, and follows the Toledo Truth-Teller, a failing local newspaper. The new editor, Ned Sampson, is in charge of bringing the paper back to life. He relies on unskilled volunteer reporters to assist him in running the newsroom every day.

Ad

Esmeralda, the managing editor, often writes clickbait headlines to increase readership. Like The Office, the series adopts a fake documentary approach. There are awkward pauses, characters looking at the camera, and honest interviews with the personnel in this approach.

Interested viewers can watch episodes of The Paper on Peacock starting September 4, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More