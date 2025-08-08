"It sucks"- Domhnall Gleeson remarks as he tackles a chaotic newsroom in the new trailer of The Paper

The Paper is set to bring a new comedy series from the makers of the fan-favorite show, The Office. Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Oscar Nuñez, and more, the series will be released on September 4, 2025, exclusively on Peacock.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the newsroom of the Toledo Truth Teller, an Ohio-based newspaper. While the documentary crew goes about showing the place, Ned Sampson's (Domhnall Gleeson) joining of the company as editor-in-chief brings a new set of adventures to the newsroom. He finds the newspaper problematic, but still hopes to bring about a change. He comments in the trailer:

"It (newspaper) sucks. But we are going to make it better."

From inexperienced reporters to mounting financial problems, Ned will tackle several unique challenges and bring hilarious moments for the audience throughout the series.

The Paper trailer shows Domhnall Gleeson's character leading a frenzied newsroom

Opening with an intriguing connection to The Office, the trailer announces the return of the documentary crew from the hit series as they have now found a 'new subject'. One of the characters from the series gives a hilarious reality check about the newsroom. He puts the newspaper's quality below toilet tissues and toilet seat protectors, hinting at the dire condition of Toledo Truth Tellers.

The trailer then introduces the other employees at the newsroom. They range from Impacciatore's character, who was 'proud' of her clickbait news pieces, to other staff with no journalistic experience. Ned Sampson makes an entry to the office as the new editor-in-chief, motivated to turn the tables for the newspaper.

Admitting the poor state of the Toledo Truth Tellers, Ned still showcases an energetic side of himself as he tries to handle all the odd challenges coming his way. The series will follow the comical attempts of the reporters to get the scoop and Ned's journey to make the newspaper a success.

Ending the trailer with a surprise, Oscar Nuñez makes an entry into the series, reprising his role as Oscar Martinez from The Office. His presence in the series brings an intriguing connection to the Emmy-award-winning comedy show, making fans anticipate the release of the upcoming series.

All about The Paper

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

The Paper will be unveiling its first four episodes on September 4, 2025. Releasing on Peacock, the series will have a similar mockumentary format that the global audience enjoyed in The Office. The synopsis of the upcoming series reads as follows:

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Along with Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez, The Paper also includes several other cast members, such as:

Chelsea Frei

Melvin Gregg

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Alex Edelman

Ramona Young

Tim Key

Eric Rahill (guest role)

Nate Jackson (guest role)

Tracy Letts (guest role)

Mo Welch (guest role)

Allan Havey (guest role)

Molly Ephraim (guest role)

Duane Shephard Sr. (guest role)

Nancy Lenehan (guest role)

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are the co-creators, showrunners, writers, and executive producers of The Paper. Ricky Gervais, Howard Klein, Banijay Americas, Ben Silverman, and Stephen Merchant are the other executive producers of the series. While bringing a similar comic feel like The Office, The Paper promises a new storyline and unique watching experiences to the viewers with its focus on journalism.

Also read: What is The Paper about? Everything we know so far about The Office spinoff series

Stay tuned for more updates on The Paper.

