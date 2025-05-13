What is The Paper about? Everything we know so far about The Office spinoff series 

The Paper, a spinoff series of the renowned mockumentary series The Office, is set to premiere in September 2025. The comedy show transitions viewers from the paper company adventures at Dunder Mifflin, Scranton, to the struggling local newsroom of the print news daily called 'The Truth Teller,' based in Toledo, Ohio.

Ad

Lead actors Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez (who plays Oscar Martinez in The Office) took the stage at NBCUniversal's Upfront 2025 to introduce the show with a brief look.

The Paper is set to explore the struggles of modern print journalism through its hilarious and intriguing show format replicated from The Office. With returning crew members and new characters, the show will bring back the inner worlds of a professional setting with a new location and a new office in focus.

Ad

Trending

Exploring details about The Paper, a spinoff series of The Office

Ad

The Paper brings back the watching experience of The Office through a whole new professional world of journalism. Set in Toledo, 'The Truth Teller' has been existing as a local print daily in the area. Having experienced a glorious past, the newspaper now faces challenges like dropping popularity and readership, competition from modern advancements, digital journalism, and more.

Domhnall Gleeson's character leads 'The Truth Teller' team, bringing unique and hilarious solutions to the table. The team behind filming the chronicles of Dunder Mifflin is now reassigned to the local newsroom, promising viewers a raw look at what happens behind 'The Truth Teller.'

Ad

The show aims to spotlight the world of modern journalism as the newspaper in focus pushes to sustain and shine in its original and old format. The problems inside a room, from a shortage of reporters to tackling digital news dominance, will be explored in detail through the episodes of The Paper.

Cast and crew of The Paper

Ad

Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Nuñez, and Sabrina Impacciatore will star as the lead characters in The Paper. The show is produced by Universal Television and created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. The duo serves as executive producers, alongside Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas.

Domhnall Gleeson is one of the main characters of the series who looks over the functioning of 'The Truth Teller.' His role can be seen as filling the shoes of Michael Scott (Steve Carell) from The Office.

Ad

During NBCUniversal's Upfront 2025 event, Domhnall spoke about his character in the show and said:

"My character has the unwavering optimistic belief that he can turn The Truth Teller to the glory of its heyday."

Oscar Nuñez makes a return as Oscar Martinez, the accountant featured in The Office. His character will now join the team of 'The Truth Tellers,' bringing a familiar face to the spinoff series. Talking about reprising his role in the series at NBCUniversal's Upfront, Oscar said:

Ad

"I told Mr. Greg Daniels that if Oscar came back, he would probably be living in a more bustling, cosmopolitan city. Greg heard me and he moved Oscar to Toledo, Ohio - which has three times the population of Scranton. So, it was nice to be heard.”

Other actors who are set to feature in the show include:

Ad

Alex Edelman

Allan Havey (guest role)

Chelsea Frei

Duane Shephard Sr. (guest role)

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Melvin Gregg

Mo Welch (guest role)

Molly Ephraim (guest role)

Nancy Lenehan (guest role)

Nate Jackson (guest role)

Ramona Young

Tim Key

Tracy Letts (guest role)

Creator Greg Daniels speaks about The Paper

Screenwriter Greg Daniels At The Austin Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Greg Daniels, one of the creators of The Office, has teamed up with Nathan for You writer Michael Koman for The Paper. Along with many other crew members who previously worked on The Office, Greg and Michael bring the essence of the popular American sitcom back through the new spinoff series.

Ad

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on May 12, 2025, Greg elaborated on different elements and challenges that the upcoming show will address, bringing fresh stories for the lovers of The Office in the mockumentary format. He added:

"A lot of the story lines are about how this guy, Domhnall Gleeson’s character, is trying to restore this paper, and he just doesn’t have the budget for hiring reporters, and he has to use all the staff that work there on a volunteer basis to be reporters. They’re completely untrained and don’t know what they’re doing."

Ad

Elaborating on the complexities in the show, Greg stated that the modern problems of journalism in the digital era are one of the main issues explored in The Paper.

"There’s a tremendous history for local papers. The villain here is the internet and the ability to look at everybody’s news for free, and all the ad revenue going to Google."

Ad

The Paper will be released in September 2025 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More