Will there be The Chosen season 6? Renewal status and more

With the final episodes of season 5 only just been released on Amazon Prime, fans are now awaiting details about The Chosen season 6. Created, directed, and co-written by Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen is the first multi-season television series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth.

The series was first released in 2019 on VidAngel and quickly gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. That eventually led to episodes of seasons 3 and 4 premiering in movie theatres before being released on various streaming platforms. Since then, the show gained traction in the market, with the New York Times estimating that around 280 million people worldwide have watched it.

Series creator Jenkins confirmed that there will be a season 6 of the show and that it will be released in the second half of 2026. Not only that, he also confirmed that season 7 will premiere in theatres in March 2028.

What did creator Dallas Jenkins say about a potential The Chosen season 6?

A still from The Chosen season 2 (Image via Instagram/@TheChosenTvSeries)

Series creator, director, and co-writer Dallas Jenkins had a lot to say about a potential The Chosen season 6. In a livestream, he revealed that the plan is for the season to be released in 2026.

“Episodes 1 through 6 are going to come out sometime in 2026, in the second half of the year. We don’t know exactly, yet, when," he said.

Jenkins also revealed in a separate interview in 2024, that preparations for The Chosen seasons 6 and 7 began at Sundance, where they plotted out the outline for the two seasons.

“We went to Sundance, spent a couple of days there and just plotted out the outlines and started to work on some of the scripts for Season 6 and 7 because we really want to make sure that we know where we’re going with everything,” he said.

Additionally, in the live-stream, Jenkins confirmed that the final episode of The Chosen season 6 (episode 7) will be “one big huge episode” and will get “one big huge global theatrical release.” He also confirmed that they are targeting a March 2027 release for episode 7.

What star Jonathan Roumie said about The Chosen season 6

A still from The Chosen season 5 (Image via Instagram/@TheChosenTvSeries)

Jonathan Roumie, who stars as Jesus, admitted that viewers will be “beyond devastated” by the result of The Chosen season 6 because of how emotional the series gets.

“Beyond the image of it, you have five and a half seasons of getting to know this character in a completely different context and loving these characters and then seeing him and then his friends. Everyone suffers in Season 6. Nobody's exempt, and it's just going to be devastating,” he said.

He also confessed that playing out the character as well as replicating his injuries also felt very taxing for him, especially when they were filming at night.

“You're on a cross. You're pretty much in nothing but a loin cloth, and the temperature drops at night. And for me, it's an entering into Christ's suffering in a way that has to go far enough for me personally to be believably authentic to an audience,” he said.

