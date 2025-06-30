The Chosen season 5 episode 5 ending explained: Where do the Mysterious Watcher's men take Mary Magdalene?

The Chosen season 5 episode 5 hit the theaters along with episodes 3 and 4 on April 4, 2025. Directed by Dallas Jenkins, this season focuses on The Last Supper. Jenkins wrote the season alongside Ryan Swanson and Tyler Thompson. Episodes 3, 4, and 5 were released on Prime Video on June 22, 2025.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for The Chosen season 5 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Chosen season 5 episode 5 sees Jesus' disciples struggle to come to terms with Jesus’ predictions about his suffering and death. Viewers also get an insight into the plotting and strategic discussions among the Pharisees, Chief Priests, and Scribes.

While on the streets of Jerusalem, Mary Magdalene is suddenly cornered by a group of men led by the Mysterious Watcher, who claims that he does not want to hurt her. Instead, he wants to help her and needs her to cooperate. Mary agrees to do as he says, puts on the hood, and gets on their cart.

At first, it appears as though they are taking her to Caiaphas' home. However, soon it becomes clear that they have brought her to Nicodemus' house. Mary and Nicodemus' connection was first established in season 1 when he attempted to help her while she was possessed by demons.

The Chosen season 5 episode 5: Jesus reassures Thomas of his loyalty

The Chosen season 5 episode 5, titled Because of Me, begins with a cold open to The Last Supper. While Jesus prepares a wine cup, some disciples ask him if it's one of them who will betray him, and others discuss among themselves who it could possibly be.

Judas avoids suspicion by pointing out that Thomas has been angry at Jesus about Ramah and wonders if Thomas will betray Jesus. However, Simon Z does not miss the fact that Judas has been angry too. After listening to Judas' point of view, Thomas also begins doubting himself, but Jesus claims that he will remain loyal.

Meanwhile, Andrew points out that he and Peter could not be the traitors because Andrew is the one who introduced Peter to Jesus. Instead, Andrew casts doubt on John because he took a seat at Jesus' right hand again.

Jesus urges the disciples to settle down, reminding them of his teaching that true greatness comes through servant leadership. When Peter asks how they are supposed to deal with his revelation about a traitor amongst themselves, Jesus tells him that they will learn more about it soon.

The Chosen season 5 episode 5: Caiaphas finds the person who will help with Jesus' arrest

In The Chosen season 5 episode 5, Yanni, Annanus, and the other religious leaders discuss the action to be taken concerning Jesus. When Barnaby teases Annanus over the fact that his father, Annas, gave the high priesthood to Caiaphas, Annanus' sister's husband, Annanus claims that if Jesus fails to bring the political change he promised, the people will soon lose interest.

Annanus thinks that Caiaphas is incapable of handling this situation and even hopes that he fails. Upon his arrival at Caiaphas, the tension between the two becomes evident, and Annanus' sister urges him to cooperate. Caiaphas informs Annanus that he has already decided to arrest Jesus.

When the religious leaders object that there is not enough time to have a proper trial before Shabbat and the Passover Festival, Caiaphas reveals that he's not waiting for full consensus or a legal process to arrest Jesus. This shows the lengths Caiaphas is willing to go to by sacrificing religious protocol for political necessity.

During a later Sanhedrin council session, Caiaphas declares that Jesus must be arrested quietly. Then, he prays to God, painting Jesus as a blasphemer and sorcerer who desecrates the temple and undermines God’s word.

Despite being initially torn, Shmuel, one of the Pharisees, goes to Caiaphas' home that night and admits that he knows someone who could possibly lead them to Jesus. Caiaphas tells him to bring the lead to him and even assures him that he will take care of the rest. Later, Shmuel brings Judas to Caiaphas’ home, finally revealing who the traitor is.

The Chosen season 5 episode 5 is available to stream on Prime Video.

