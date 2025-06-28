Who is Mr. Clark in The Bear season 4? Gary Janetti’s character role explored

The Bear season 4, which premiered on June 25, 2025, revisits one important storyline that was seen in the previous installment as well. Jeremy Allen White's award-winning chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto has had one clear goal for the restaurant he inherited from his late brother—earning a Michelin star, which could possibly save it from financial ruin.
When Carmy first laid eyes on The Beef, he was not even sure if he could turn it into something that resembled a well-running restaurant, especially considering the staff's unwillingness to cooperate. However, over the past three seasons of The Bear, he has managed to make it much better.
In season 4 episode 2, the restaurant's staff discusses how to spot a Michelin inspector. Although it is not explicitly revealed who the inspector is, it is heaving implied that a diner named Mr. Clark who appeared in episode 3 might have been the inspector they were expecting. Gary Janetti portrays Mr. Clark, but that is the only time he is seen in this season.
The Bear season 4: Why is Mr. Clark likely to be the Michelin inspector?
In The Bear season 4 episode 2, the former Ever staff and real-life Chicago restaurateur Donnie Madia says that no one knows who these inspectors are. However, there are some signs. Jess (Sarah Ramos) and the other staff adds that sometimes these inspectors fiddle with their reservation or bring a celebrity with them to avoid suspicion.
Madia suggests that every guest should be treated well so that the inspector does not suspect any foul play. He also mentions:
"You do hear things, though. Like they use a weird last name. Like a street in the city they're visiting."
Mr. Clark is only called this name by his driver toward the end of episode 3, titled Scallop. Throughout the rest of the episode, his name is a mystery. Considering Clark is a major street in Chicago, the man named Mr. Clark must have been the inspector who Carmy and his team wanted to impress.
Does Mr. Clark get impressed with the restaurant's service in The Bear season 4 episode 3?
In season 4 episode 3, Richie learns that the family of a cancer survivor has reservations for the night and they are excited to use their gift card. The family wants to enjoy the Italian beef sandwich and they have always wanted to see snow in Chicago.
Despite the budgetart restraints, Richie manages to make it special for them by treating them with as much as excitement as possible. Later, he apologizes to the man sitting at the table next to the family for all the noise. The man replies:
"Do not apologize. That made them so happy. [The service is] excellent. You have a bunch of mind-readers in here. And the scallop was extraordinary."
Richie offers to bring the man a sandwich as well and this man agrees. Later, Richie makes the family's dreams of seeing snow in Chicag come true with an artificial snow machine. The solo diner smiles when he sees the family enjoying the snow while walking to his car and only then viewers learn that his name is Mr. Clark.
