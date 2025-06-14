How to watch The Chosen season 5 at home? Digital release date, platforms, and more

The historical drama series The Chosen Season 5 will premiere its first two episodes on June 15, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video in the United States. The series was created, co-written, and directed by Dallas Jenkins.

Ad

Audiences can expect multiple episodes to be released every week. The synopsis for the series, as per Prime Video, reads:

"The table is set. The people of Israel welcome Jesus as king while his disciples anticipate his crowning. But instead of confronting Rome, he turns the tables on the Jewish religious festival. Their power threatened, the country's religious and political leaders will go to any length to ensure this Passover meal is Jesus' last."

Ad

Trending

The article further discusses in detail The Chosen season 5's digital release, plot, and cast.

The Chosen season 5 digital release details explored

Ad

The historical drama series The Chosen, Season 5, will release its first two episodes on June 15, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video at 12:00 am PT/3:00 am ET in the United States. The 3rd, 4th, and 5th episodes will be released the following week on June 22, 2025. The final three episodes will be released a week later on June 29, 2025, concluding the 5th season.

Interested viewers will require a subscription to the streaming platform to view the historical drama series. The ad-inclusive plan for Prime Video charges subscribers $8.99/month, which can also be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99/month or $139/year. To remove ads, subscribers can pay an additional $2.99 per month.

Ad

Here's a detailed look at the release timings for episodes of the upcoming season:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Release Time 1 Entry Sunday, June 15, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 2 House of Cards Sunday, June 15, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 3 Woes Sunday, June 22, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 4 The Same Coin Sunday, June 22, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 5 Because of Me Sunday, June 22, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 6 Reunions Sunday, June 29, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 7 The Upper Room Part I Sunday, June 29, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET

8 The Upper Room Part II Sunday, June 29, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET

Ad

Viewers who intend to watch The Chosen season 5 for free will have to wait until September 13, 2025. The upcoming season will be released on The Chosen app, 90 days after its debut on Prime Video.

What is the series all about?

Ad

The trailer for the historical drama series The Chosen season 5 was released on February 20, 2025, and is available on the official The Chosen YouTube channel. The series is the first of its kind, with a multi-season storytelling about the life of Jesus of Nazareth. Set in Judaea and Galilee in the 1st century, the series showcases the religious leader's life through the experiences of the people who interacted with him.

The latest season focuses on the story surrounding the Last Supper. The trailer begins with Judas reaching out to Caiaphas to betray Jesus, as he believes him to be the messiah, but he hasn't seen him do enough to earn his faith. The clip then cuts to Jesus arriving in Jerusalem, where he confronts the temple priests over spreading corruption in the religious place.

Ad

The priests see him as a major threat after the confrontation and start plotting against him. Jesus is warned by an old figure about Rome, who, in his opinion, will invade and destroy their country. A Roman soldier is later seen informing the emperor about the Pharisees' plot to arrest Jesus.

The trailer shows multiple scenes from the season, including Caiaphas plotting against him. Jesus also warns his disciples to stay away from Jerusalem as things are getting heated. The trailer fades with multiple intense scenes highlighting the story surrounding the Last Supper.

Ad

Cast and Crew for The Chosen season 5

Ad

The historical drama series was created, co-written, and directed by Dallas Jenkins. 5&2 Studio, Loaves & Fishes Production, Out of Order Studios,

The cast for the series is led by Jonathan Roumie, who portrays the role of Jesus of Nazareth. The cast list also includes Elizabeth Tabish as Lilith, Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Paras Patel as Matthew, Noah James as Andrew, George H. Xanthis as John, and Shaan Sharma as Shmuel.

All eight episodes of the historical drama series The Chosen Season 5 will be released exclusively on Prime Video.

Ad

Stay tuned with us for further updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More